   
Weather report: winds up to 65 km/h expected today
Sunday, 04 October, 2020
    Sunday, 04 October 2020
    Weather report: winds up to 65 km/h expected today

    Sunday, 04 October 2020
    © Belga

    A cloudy morning with some showers should be followed by drier weather in the afternoon and clear skies in the west and southeast of Belgium, the Royal Meteorological Institute (RMI) announced on Sunday.

    Localised thunderclaps are not to be ruled out while the wind is expected to be quite high, with gusts of up to 65 km/h, according to the RMI.

    Temperature highs will range between 9°C in Hautes-Fagnes and 15°C in Flanders.

    Sunday evening and night will be increasingly cloudy, with new showers or downpours from the west. On the other hand, the weather will be drier in the east and northeast, with broad patches of clear sky.

    Lows will drop to 4°C in the Ardennes, and 10 or 11°C in the plains. The wind will be moderate to sometimes quite strong in the southern part, with gusts of up to 55 km/h.

    On Monday, the cloud cover will be heavy, with showers that will intensify and become more frequent in the south. The occasional thunderclap is not to be excluded.

    The wind will be mostly moderate, but sometimes quite strong, blowing in from the south then southwest, with gusts of up to 50 km/h.

