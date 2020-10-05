   
Coronavirus: Belgium's four worst-hit municipalities are in Brussels
Monday, 05 October, 2020
    Coronavirus: Belgium’s four worst-hit municipalities are in Brussels

    Monday, 05 October 2020
    Credit: Michel wal

    The four Belgian municipalities seeing the fastest rise in new coronavirus infections are within the Brussels Region, according to the latest figures from Sciensano on Monday morning.

    Between 25 September and 1 October, Belgium saw an average of 2,103.3 new infections per day, 32% more than in the previous 7-day period. In Brussels, the average is increasing by 37%, with 465.6 infections recorded in the capital alone within the same time period.

    Molenbeek-Saint-Jean is currently the worst hit, with 744 new cases per 100,000 inhabitants in the last 14 days.

    It is followed by Koekelberg (674), Saint-Josse (640) Ganshoren (634). At the other end of the scale, Brussels’ least affected areas Auderghem (218), Woluwe-Saint-Pierre (316) and Etterbeek (326).

    The ratio of positive tests continues to increase across the country, with 6.7% of all tests coming back positive. In total 130,235 people tested positive for the coronavirus since the start of the pandemic in Belgium.

    Approximately 10,064 people have died of the virus in Belgium since the start of the pandemic, with figures showing an average of 9.4 deaths each day between September 25 and October 1.

    The Brussels Times