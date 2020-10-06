Belgium will appoint first ‘corona commissioner’ today...

Belgium will appoint its first corona commissioner on Tuesday, with media predicting that the position will be given to a high ranking member of the Federal Public Health Service (FPS Public Health).

The ‘Corona commissioner’ – who will be in charge of coordinating the country’s coronavirus policy – comes as part of the coalition agreement of the De Croo government, and will be the face and coordinator of the fight against corona. Last week it was thought likely that this face would be infectious disease expert Erika Vlieghe. However, reports on Tuesday have said otherwise.

According to French-speaking media, Pedro Facon, who has served as Director-General for Health at the FPS Public Health since February 2017, will likely be given the role.

According to his CV, Facon holds a master’s degree in political science from KU Leuven, with a specialisation in public administration and audits. He used to be active as a researcher at the Institute for Government (KU Leuven), as a strategy and organisation adviser at the NIHDI and as head of cabinet of Minister of Public Health Maggie De Block (Open VLD).

The Consultative Committee of the new federal government met for the first time on Monday and will do so again on Tuesday from 2:00 PM, with the appointment of the commissioner on the agenda.

Facon has currently made no public statement on the news at this time.

