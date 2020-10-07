Belgian average nears 2,500 new coronavirus cases per day

Almost 2,500 new people per day tested positive for the new coronavirus (Covid-19) in Belgium over the past week, with peaks of over 3,000 infections per day, according to Sciensano’s latest figures on Wednesday.

Over the 7-day period from 27 September to 3 October, an average of 2,466 new people tested positive, which is an increase of 57%, meaning the number of new infections is rising rapidly again.

The total number of confirmed cases in Belgium since the beginning of the pandemic is 134,291. The total reflects all people in Belgium who have been infected, and includes confirmed active cases as well as patients who have since recovered, or died as a result of the virus.

Additionally, 84 new hospitalisations per day were recorded on average between 28 September and 4 October, up from 75.3 per day the week before.

In total, 952 patients are currently in hospital, which is 15 more than yesterday. Of those patients, 189 are in intensive care, six fewer than yesterday. Patients on a ventilator number 85, two more than yesterday.

Related News:

Over the past two weeks, 245.8 infections were confirmed per 100,000 inhabitants, an increase of 77% compared to the two weeks before.

Since the start of the pandemic, a total of over 3.4 million tests have been carried out. Of those tests, about 37,100 were carried out over the past week, with a positivity rate of 7.7%.

This percentage went up from 6.5% last week, meaning that even though more tests are being carried out – which naturally results in more confirmed infections – the epidemic is still growing.

Over the week from 27 September to 3 October, an average number of 11.4 deaths occurred per day, up from the average of 8 the week before. The number is rising steadily, from an average of approximately 2 to 3 deaths per day in early September.

The total number of deaths in the country since the beginning of the pandemic is currently 10,092.

Belgium’s reproduction number (Rt) is currently 1.19, according to Sciensano’s figures. This means that, across the country, one infected person infects more than one other person on average, and that the epidemic is still growing.

Maïthé Chini

The Brussels Times