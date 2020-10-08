6 in 10 new cars in Flanders run on petrol

The number of passenger cars in Flanders continues to rise year after year. Over the past 13 years, the number has risen by 20%. That is what a survey by Statistics Flanders reveals on Thursday. It is striking that 6 out of 10 new cars run on petrol.

In 2019 there were 3,569,202 passenger cars registered in the Flemish Region. This is over 600,000 more than in 2006, when there were 2,963,916 cars registered.

More than 1.8 million cars ran on diesel in 2019, 1.65 million on petrol. Since 2017, there has been a clear decrease in the number of registered passenger cars that run on diesel.

In the case of petrol cars, there is a reverse trend. After years of decline, there has been another increase since 2014. The decline in the popularity of diesel cars is even more evident if only the newly registered passenger cars in 2019 are taken into account.

The proportion of newly registered petrol cars is 59%, while that of diesel cars is 32%.

In recent years, the use of hybrid and electric cars has also increased. In 2019, there were 76,000 hybrid cars, compared to almost 10,800 when they were launched in 2013. The number of registered electric cars goes from 6 in 2006 to 11,140 in 2019.

The number of cars powered by LPG is decreasing: last year there were still 10,000 registered, compared to almost 35,000 in 2006.

The Flemish Region had 535 passenger cars per 1,000 inhabitants in 2017. This is slightly more than the EU average. The Brussels-Capital Region and the Walloon Region have fewer passenger cars per 1,000 inhabitants than the Flemish Region.

The Brussels Times