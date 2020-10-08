   
6 in 10 new cars in Flanders run on petrol
Twitter Facebook
Thursday, 08 October, 2020
Latest News:
6 in 10 new cars in Flanders run...
EU clarifies its position on financial aid to...
23,000 abandoned baby chickens die at Madrid airport...
Children with same-sex parents do better at school,...
EU has helped over 20 non-EU countries to...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Thursday, 08 October 2020
    6 in 10 new cars in Flanders run on petrol
    EU clarifies its position on financial aid to the Palestinians
    23,000 abandoned baby chickens die at Madrid airport
    Children with same-sex parents do better at school, study shows
    EU has helped over 20 non-EU countries to fight coronavirus
    Hospitals need to transfer more Covid-19 patient outside Brussels
    European Parliament wants every Member State to be climate neutral by 2050
    New lockdown coming if coronavirus figures don’t fall, Marc Van Ranst warns
    ‘Not main culprits’: brewers demand data to justify Brussels bar closures
    EU concludes third Covid-19 vaccine deal
    Bar or restaurant: Brussels decides on the difference
    Safety concerns over electric scooters, says Test Achats
    Covid-19: Nivelles prison under quarantine after 8 inmates test positive
    City of Brussels gives 2,000 euros to bars forced to close
    Cafés serving food in Brussels told to close too
    Weather report: Belgium faces 75km/h gusts on Thursday
    Tomorrow’s Europe: Episode 3 – Artificial intelligence in healthcare
    Belgians increasingly seek exemption from wearing a mask
    Belgium in Brief: Not Too Little, But Too Late
    Italy makes face masks mandatory everywhere except the home
    View more
    Share article:

    6 in 10 new cars in Flanders run on petrol

    Thursday, 08 October 2020
    Credit: Belga

    The number of passenger cars in Flanders continues to rise year after year. Over the past 13 years, the number has risen by 20%. That is what a survey by Statistics Flanders reveals on Thursday. It is striking that 6 out of 10 new cars run on petrol.

    In 2019 there were 3,569,202 passenger cars registered in the Flemish Region. This is over 600,000 more than in 2006, when there were 2,963,916 cars registered.

    More than 1.8 million cars ran on diesel in 2019, 1.65 million on petrol. Since 2017, there has been a clear decrease in the number of registered passenger cars that run on diesel.

    In the case of petrol cars, there is a reverse trend. After years of decline, there has been another increase since 2014. The decline in the popularity of diesel cars is even more evident if only the newly registered passenger cars in 2019 are taken into account.

    The proportion of newly registered petrol cars is 59%, while that of diesel cars is 32%.

    Related News

     

    In recent years, the use of hybrid and electric cars has also increased. In 2019, there were 76,000 hybrid cars, compared to almost 10,800 when they were launched in 2013. The number of registered electric cars goes from 6 in 2006 to 11,140 in 2019.

    The number of cars powered by LPG is decreasing: last year there were still 10,000 registered, compared to almost 35,000 in 2006.

    The Flemish Region had 535 passenger cars per 1,000 inhabitants in 2017. This is slightly more than the EU average. The Brussels-Capital Region and the Walloon Region have fewer passenger cars per 1,000 inhabitants than the Flemish Region.

    The Brussels Times