   
Covid-19: All indicators on the rise, more than 3,000 new cases a day
Saturday, 10 October, 2020
Covid-19: All indicators on the rise, more than 3,000 new cases a day
    Covid-19: All indicators on the rise, more than 3,000 new cases a day
    Covid-19: All indicators on the rise, more than 3,000 new cases a day

    Saturday, 10 October 2020
    © Belga

    An average of more than 3,000 people per day tested positive for the coronavirus (Covid-19) in Belgium over the past week, with a peak on Tuesday of 5,048 positive tests in one day, according to Sciensano’s latest figures on Saturday.

    Over the seven-day period from 30 September to 6 October, an average of 3,274.6 new people tested positive, which is an increase of 80% compared to the week before, meaning the number of new infections rises sharply.

    The total number of confirmed cases in Belgium since the beginning of the pandemic is 148,981. The total reflects all people in Belgium who have been infected, and includes confirmed active cases as well as patients who have since recovered, or died as a result of the virus.

    Over the past two weeks, 310.4 infections were confirmed per 100,000 inhabitants, an increase of 90% compared to the two weeks before.

    Since the start of the pandemic, a total of 3.6 million tests have been carried out. Of those tests, an average about 36,100 were taken daily over the past week, with a positivity rate of 9%.

    This percentage went up from 7.4% last week, meaning that even though more tests are being carried out – which naturally results in more confirmed infections – the epidemic is still growing.

    Additionally, 106.7 new hospitalisations per day were recorded on average between 30 September and 6 October, up from 87.6 per day the week before.

    In total, 1,188 coronavirus patients are currently in hospital, which is 78 more than yesterday. Of those patients, 212 are in intensive care, one fewer than yesterday. Patients on a ventilator number 97, one more than yesterday.

    Over the week from 30 September to 6 October, an average number of 13.4 deaths occurred per day, up from the average of 10.8 the week before.

    The total number of deaths in the country since the beginning of the pandemic is currently 10,151 – 25 more than yesterday.

    Belgium’s reproduction number (Rt) is currently 1.34, according to Sciensano’s figures. This means that, across the country, one infected person infects more than one other person on average, and that the epidemic is still growing.

