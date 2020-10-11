Covid-19: Hospital admissions back up to April levels...

An average of more than 3,500 people per day tested positive for the coronavirus (Covid-19) in Belgium over the past week, with a peak on Wednesday of over 6,000 positive tests, a number never reached before in Belgium in a single day, according to Sciensano’s latest figures on Saturday.

Over the seven-day period from 1 to 7 October, an average of 3,749.3 new people tested positive, which is an increase of 89% compared to the week before, as the number of new infections continues to rise sharply.

The total number of confirmed cases in Belgium since the beginning of the pandemic is 156,931. The total reflects all people in Belgium who have been infected, and includes confirmed active cases as well as patients who have since recovered, or died as a result of the virus.

Over the past two weeks, 349.2 infections were confirmed per 100,000 inhabitants, an increase of 102% compared to the two weeks before.

Since the start of the pandemic, a total of over 3.7 million tests have been carried out. Of those tests, an average about 33,300 were taken daily over the past week, with a positivity rate of 9.8%.

This percentage went up from 8% last week, meaning that even though more tests are being carried out – which naturally results in more confirmed infections – the epidemic is still growing.

Additionally, 119.3 new hospitalisations per day were recorded on average in the last week, up over 66% from 95.4 per day the week before. The 160 people admitted only yesterday was the highest number of the epidemic since 178 on April 29, but then the general trend was downward.

In total, 1,257 coronavirus patients are currently in hospital, which is 69 more than yesterday. Of those patients, 226 are in intensive care, 14 more than yesterday. Patients on a ventilator number 98, one more than yesterday.

Over the week from 1 to 6 October, an average number of 15.4 deaths occurred per day, up 7.6% from the average of 11.6 the week before.

The total number of deaths in the country since the beginning of the pandemic is currently 10,175 – 24 more than yesterday.

Belgium’s reproduction number (Rt) is currently 1.41, according to Sciensano’s figures. This means that, across the country, one infected person infects more than one other person on average, and that the epidemic is still growing.

