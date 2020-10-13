   
Almost 4,500 new coronavirus cases per day in Belgium, all indicators keep rising
Twitter Facebook
Tuesday, 13 October, 2020
Latest News:
Johnson & Jonhson halts coronavirus vaccine trials over...
More than 7,000 Covid-19 tests carried out at...
European cities will need to be transformed to...
Almost 4,500 new coronavirus cases per day in...
Brexit: Flanders foresees extra €83 million in aid...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Tuesday, 13 October 2020
    Johnson & Jonhson halts coronavirus vaccine trials over ‘unexplained illness’
    More than 7,000 Covid-19 tests carried out at Brussels Airport
    European cities will need to be transformed to reach climate goal, Commissioner says
    Almost 4,500 new coronavirus cases per day in Belgium, all indicators keep rising
    Brexit: Flanders foresees extra €83 million in aid for companies
    600 students test positive for coronavirus at UCLouvain
    Map shows how coronavirus covered Belgium in 6 weeks
    Brussels mobility minister tests positive for coronavirus
    Two Walloon provinces impose coronavirus curfew
    Allowing Covid-19 to circulate freely to reach herd immunity ‘not an option’, says WHO
    Belgium can’t rule out another lockdown, experts warn
    Belgium: Second worst country in Europe for coronavirus infections
    Belgian hospitals will provide more beds for Covid-19 patients from Wednesday
    Facebook bans Holocaust denial content
    Flanders bans indoor sports from Wednesday
    Wallonia, Brussels, Flanders: Belgium’s Covid-19 state of play
    Coronavirus: freeing Belgian prisoners ‘essential’ to cut risk, observatory warns
    EU sanctions Belarusian president Lukashenko over police violence
    Covid-19: Saint-Josse mayor enters quarantine
    Brexit: EU experts concerned over food safety, health and environment
    View more
    Share article:

    Almost 4,500 new coronavirus cases per day in Belgium, all indicators keep rising

    Tuesday, 13 October 2020
    Credit: Belga

    An average of almost 4,500 additional people per day tested positive for the new coronavirus (Covid-19) in Belgium over the past week, and the number of hospitalisations and deaths also rose sharply, according to Sciensano’s latest figures on Tuesday.

    Over the 7-day period from 3 to 9 October, an average of 4,449.1 new people tested positive, which is an increase of 79% compared to the week before, meaning the number of new infections continues to rise sharply.

    The total number of confirmed cases in Belgium since the beginning of the pandemic is 165,880. The total reflects all people in Belgium who have been infected, and includes confirmed active cases as well as patients who have since recovered, or died as a result of the virus.

    Related News:

     

    Over the past two weeks, 422.6 infections were confirmed per 100,000 inhabitants, an increase of 133% compared to the two weeks before.

    Since the start of the pandemic, a total of over 3.7 million tests have been carried out. Of those tests, about 39,900 were taken over the past week, with a positivity rate of 11.1%.

    This means that, out of every ten people who get tested for Covid-19, more than one person gets a positive result. The percentage went up from 9.3% last week, meaning that even though more tests are being carried out – which naturally results in more confirmed infections – the epidemic is still growing.

    Additionally, 136.4 new hospitalisations per day were recorded on average between 6 and 12 October, up from 108.7 per day the week before.

    In total, 1,472 coronavirus patients are currently in hospital, which is 141 more than yesterday. Of those patients, 267 are in intensive care, 24 more than yesterday. Patients on a ventilator number 126 – 17 more than yesterday.

    Over the week from 6 to 12 October, an average number of 17 deaths occurred per day, up from the average of 13.6 the week before.

    The total number of deaths in the country since the beginning of the pandemic is currently 10,211 – 20 more than yesterday.

    Belgium’s reproduction number (Rt) is currently 1.40, according to Sciensano’s figures. This means that, across the country, one infected person infects more than one other person on average, and that the epidemic continues to grow.

    Maïthé Chini
    The Brussels Times