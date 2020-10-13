Almost 4,500 new coronavirus cases per day in Belgium, all indicators keep rising

An average of almost 4,500 additional people per day tested positive for the new coronavirus (Covid-19) in Belgium over the past week, and the number of hospitalisations and deaths also rose sharply, according to Sciensano’s latest figures on Tuesday.

Over the 7-day period from 3 to 9 October, an average of 4,449.1 new people tested positive, which is an increase of 79% compared to the week before, meaning the number of new infections continues to rise sharply.

The total number of confirmed cases in Belgium since the beginning of the pandemic is 165,880. The total reflects all people in Belgium who have been infected, and includes confirmed active cases as well as patients who have since recovered, or died as a result of the virus.

Over the past two weeks, 422.6 infections were confirmed per 100,000 inhabitants, an increase of 133% compared to the two weeks before.

Since the start of the pandemic, a total of over 3.7 million tests have been carried out. Of those tests, about 39,900 were taken over the past week, with a positivity rate of 11.1%.

This means that, out of every ten people who get tested for Covid-19, more than one person gets a positive result. The percentage went up from 9.3% last week, meaning that even though more tests are being carried out – which naturally results in more confirmed infections – the epidemic is still growing.

Additionally, 136.4 new hospitalisations per day were recorded on average between 6 and 12 October, up from 108.7 per day the week before.

In total, 1,472 coronavirus patients are currently in hospital, which is 141 more than yesterday. Of those patients, 267 are in intensive care, 24 more than yesterday. Patients on a ventilator number 126 – 17 more than yesterday.

Over the week from 6 to 12 October, an average number of 17 deaths occurred per day, up from the average of 13.6 the week before.

The total number of deaths in the country since the beginning of the pandemic is currently 10,211 – 20 more than yesterday.

Belgium’s reproduction number (Rt) is currently 1.40, according to Sciensano’s figures. This means that, across the country, one infected person infects more than one other person on average, and that the epidemic continues to grow.

Maïthé Chini

The Brussels Times