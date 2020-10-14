Belgian intensive care will be full by mid-November if rise continues
Wednesday, 14 October 2020
Credit: Belga
At the current rate, the 2,000 Covid-19 beds in the intensive care units in Belgian hospitals will be full by mid-November, health officials warned during a press conference on Wednesday.
Currently, 1,621 patients are admitted to hospital as a result of the coronavirus, of which 281 are in intensive care. “The number of patients in the ICU doubles every 12 days,” said virologist and interfederal Covid-19 spokesperson Steven Van Gucht.
“The maximum number of intensive care beds may be occupied by mid-November if this trend continues. But I am confident that we are going to avert this scenario,” he said.