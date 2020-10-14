   
Council of State overturns Brussels prostitution ban
Twitter Facebook
Wednesday, 14 October, 2020
Latest News:
Council of State overturns Brussels prostitution ban...
WTO allows EU to impose one of its...
Belgium in Brief: Netherlands Locks Down, Belgium Takes...
Brussels’ better Covid figures ‘likely’ due to lack...
Car traffic in Brussels exceeds pre-lockdown numbers...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Wednesday, 14 October 2020
    Council of State overturns Brussels prostitution ban
    WTO allows EU to impose one of its largest sanctions ever on US
    Belgium in Brief: Netherlands Locks Down, Belgium Takes Measures
    Brussels’ better Covid figures ‘likely’ due to lack of tests
    Car traffic in Brussels exceeds pre-lockdown numbers
    Vlaams Belang leader refuses to download Coronavirus tracing app
    Truckers join in court action against ‘illegal’ cycle lanes
    Belgium’s coronavirus average almost doubles: over 5,000 new cases per day
    Coronavirus: Netherlands enters partial lockdown from tonight
    Flemish Brabant brings back masks
    Second lockdown could destroy 300,000 jobs, says boss of bosses
    EU received 31% fewer asylum applications due to pandemic
    Belgian parliament gets its first-ever female speaker
    KU Leuven, VUB & Thomas More reduce student numbers to fight infections
    Study: Coronavirus hits those with low incomes hardest
    Air sector calls for second round of government aid
    The Netherlands only allows essential travel to Belgium
    Belgium’s coronavirus barometer will be launched on Friday
    Belgium will purchase rapid coronavirus tests
    EU’s fossil fuel sector may not receive corona recovery funds following vote
    View more
    Share article:

    Council of State overturns Brussels prostitution ban

    Wednesday, 14 October 2020
    © Belga

    The Council of State has overturned a ban on street prostitution introduced in Brussels-City at the end of September by mayor Philippe Close (PS).

    The Council ruled that a municipality does not have the authority to order such a ban, which can only be done by a regional or federal authority.

    The Council of State is the legal body which deals with cases questioning the legality of the decisions of all levels of government. Normally, governments also submit their legislative proposals for scrutiny before they become law.

    The ban was introduced last month, on the basis, Close said, of prevention of the spread of the coronavirus Covid-19. The ban covered street solicitation as well as meetings in ‘rendezvous hotels’. The main areas in Brussels-City for prostitution and the so-called Alhambra quarter, in the neighbourhood between Rogier and Yser metro stations and along the Boulevard Emile Jacqmain, and Avenue Louise.

    Other communes affected by prostitution, like Saint-Josse and Schaerbeek, said they would not be following suit.

    Espace P, the organisation that represents the interests of sex workers, immediately protested against the rule, pointing out that it would place about 200 sex workers, already in a precarious social position, in danger by taking away their livelihoods and leaving many unable, because of their legal position, to fall back on financial aid.

    Finally the appeal to the Council of State came from one sex worker and the owner of one of the hotels where sex workers meet with clients.

    The judgement leaves to one side the justification offered by Close that the measure was needed to protect the population from the spread of Covid-19, and instead considered only the mayor’s ability to bring in such a ban.

    The federal government could certainly do so, the Council ruled, as could the Brussels regional government, if the problem could be shown to be particular to Brussels. But it is not within the powers of the council of a single commune to do so.

    The ban pushed many people into a very precarious situation,” explained Maxime Maes of interest group Utsopi to Bruzz.

    To the extent that many have just carried on working. That was the difference from the first wave, when the vast majority really did stop.”

    Furthermore, said Maes, the vast majority of sex workers strictly observe the rules of corona hygiene.

    Most sex workers try to stick to the rules, but some clients insist on sex without a mask and even want to pay extra. Something that also happens with the use of a condom.”

    According to Utsopi, there are few infections among prostitutes.

    “We don’t have exact figures, but if there was a real problem we would know.”

    Alan Hope
    The Brussels Times