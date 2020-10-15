   
New measures: What Belgium’s Consultative Committee will discuss tomorrow
Twitter Facebook
Thursday, 15 October, 2020
Latest News:
France and Netherlands call on EU to regulate...
New measures: What Belgium’s Consultative Committee will discuss...
Belgium’s average temperature could rise 5 degrees by...
Nearly 4 in 10 Brussels inhabitants are at...
EU verdict on Belgian climate report: Must do...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Thursday, 15 October 2020
    France and Netherlands call on EU to regulate Google, Amazon and Facebook
    New measures: What Belgium’s Consultative Committee will discuss tomorrow
    Belgium’s average temperature could rise 5 degrees by 2100, RMI warns
    Nearly 4 in 10 Brussels inhabitants are at risk of poverty or social exclusion
    EU verdict on Belgian climate report: Must do better
    Huawei labelled as security threat to the EU’s 5G network
    European Commission calls to do ‘everything possible’ to avoid further lockdown
    Brussels doctors call for drastic changes to Covid-19 testing policy
    Data protection authority ‘no longer able to fulfil its mission’
    Belgium in Brief: What Is Belgium Waiting For?
    Brussels eyes half a billion euros per year with new toll plan
    Only part of Belgium needs a curfew, expert warns
    Brexit: Thank-you note from 1666 could save Flemish fisheries
    Ryanair scraps 60% flights this winter
    Belgium records 20 coronavirus deaths, almost 5,500 new infections per day
    New government: 838 ministerial staff and €434 million running costs
    Coronavirus: University of Ghent will switch to code red
    Belgium warned not to be ‘excessive’ with new measures
    Covid-19 led to twice as much rental discrimination against Moroccans
    Only 2 EU areas remain restriction-free for Belgian travellers from Friday
    View more
    Share article:

    New measures: What Belgium’s Consultative Committee will discuss tomorrow

    Thursday, 15 October 2020
    Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo and Federal Health Minister Frank Vandenbroucke. Credit: Belga

    Belgium’s Consultative Committee, which has replaced the previous government’s National Security Council, will meet on Friday to discuss additional measures against the spread of the coronavirus in the country.

    Besides the launch of promised federal “coronavirus barometer,” Prime Minister Alexander De Croo will likely also announce stricter measures on Friday. Despite only having introduced new measures last week, he told the House on Thursday that “necessary extra measures will be taken quickly.”

    While Belgium’s coronavirus infections figures continue to soar, calls to follow the neighbouring countries’ example and introduce “partial lockdowns” or curfews have been rising in Belgium, but experts have warned not to be “excessive” with possible new rules.

    Related News:

     

    The epidemic barometer is a colour coded system that is expected to grade the epidemiological situation at a national, provincial and regional level, making it possible to counter the spread of the virus in a more targeted way.

    According to De Standaard, the barometer will distinguish between four levels and should make it clear “what specific measures will apply in the various sectors.” It will also show how many close contacts people are allowed to have, depending on the colour.

    What still remains unclear, however, is which thresholds the colours will be linked to, and what exactly the different codes will mean.

    While the possibility of a (local) curfew for has also been suggested as “a good idea“, more experts seem to be in favour of relatively minor changes, such as making teleworking mandatory instead of recommended, which they say will make a big difference.

    The Committee will also discuss the measures in force for the hospitality sector, as currently, different rules apply to bars (which are shut in Brussels, and have to close at 11:00 PM in the rest of the country) than to restaurants (which can remain open until 1:00 AM).

    Several experts, including virologist Steven Van Gucht, have already said that they would prefer to see the same rules applied to both branches. Earlier closing times are also a possibility.

    Maïthé Chini
    The Brussels Times