   
Belgium’s average temperature could rise 5 degrees by 2100, RMI warns
Twitter Facebook
Thursday, 15 October, 2020
Latest News:
New measures: What Belgium’s Consultative Committee will discuss...
Belgium’s average temperature could rise 5 degrees by...
Nearly 4 in 10 Brussels inhabitants are at...
EU verdict on Belgian climate report: Must do...
Huawei labelled as security threat to the EU’s...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Thursday, 15 October 2020
    New measures: What Belgium’s Consultative Committee will discuss tomorrow
    Belgium’s average temperature could rise 5 degrees by 2100, RMI warns
    Nearly 4 in 10 Brussels inhabitants are at risk of poverty or social exclusion
    EU verdict on Belgian climate report: Must do better
    Huawei labelled as security threat to the EU’s 5G network
    European Commission calls to do ‘everything possible’ to avoid further lockdown
    Brussels doctors call for drastic changes to Covid-19 testing policy
    Data protection authority ‘no longer able to fulfil its mission’
    Belgium in Brief: What Is Belgium Waiting For?
    Brussels eyes half a billion euros per year with new toll plan
    Only part of Belgium needs a curfew, expert warns
    Brexit: Thank-you note from 1666 could save Flemish fisheries
    Ryanair scraps 60% flights this winter
    Belgium records 20 coronavirus deaths, almost 5,500 new infections per day
    New government: 838 ministerial staff and €434 million running costs
    Coronavirus: University of Ghent will switch to code red
    Belgium warned not to be ‘excessive’ with new measures
    Covid-19 led to twice as much rental discrimination against Moroccans
    Only 2 EU areas remain restriction-free for Belgian travellers from Friday
    Coronavirus in Leuven sewers shows city is now red all over
    View more
    Share article:

    Belgium’s average temperature could rise 5 degrees by 2100, RMI warns

    Thursday, 15 October 2020
    Credit: Belga

    By 2100, the average temperature in our country could rise by 5 degrees Celsius if no action is taken to reduce global greenhouse gas emissions, the Royal Meteorological Institute reports.

    In that scenario, extreme weather phenomena would also increase, such as more and more intense heat waves, more days of heavy rainfall and more droughts.

    In its report, the RMI proposes various scenarios for the future, but it does take into account the most pessimistic, as it made clear in yesterday’s presentation in Brussels.

    “Global greenhouse gas emissions today are closest to the most pessimistic scenario,” explained climate scientist Alex Dewalque. Only if greenhouse gas concentrations would fall by 2100 would warming remain limited to 0.7 degrees Celsius.

    Related News

     

    Climate change has also been seen in Belgium in recent years. Between the middle of the 19th century and the last three decades, an average warming of 1.9 degrees Celsius was observed at national level, and even 2.1 degrees in Uccle (a commune in Brussels and the location of the RMI).

    Since 2015, there has been at least one heat wave per year. They also last longer (+2 days per decade) and are more intense (+1 degree/day per decade).

    In terms of precipitation, the RMI noted a country-wide increase of 15% on average between the mid-nineteenth century and the last three decades. For Uccle, there was an increase of 9%.

    “The Climate Report is important so that we can adapt and take measures,” explained Rozemien De Troch of the RMI.

    De Troch also advocated the creation of a Climate Centre, which would centralise climate expertise and put it at the service of actors in society.

    The Brussels Times