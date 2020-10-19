Belgium’s phase 4: which measures change from today?
Monday, 19 October 2020
Credit: Belga
The tightened measures to stop the rising coronavirus infections, hospital admissions and deaths in Belgium that were announced before the weekend take effect from today.
Even though it is still a little too early to see the effect of the previous restrictions on the infection figures, even stricter rules were necessary, Prime Minister Alexander De Croo said during a press conference on Friday evening.
Starting today, and for a period of four weeks, bars and restaurants across the country will have to close. Getting takeaway, however, will still be possible until 10:00 PM. After two weeks, the measure will be evaluated.
Additionally, the sale of alcohol will be banned after 8:00 PM, and a curfew will be installed, prohibiting people from leaving their homes for non-essential reasons between midnight and 5:00 AM.