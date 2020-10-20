   
Belgian Muslim Executive condemns assassination of French teacher Samuel Paty
Tuesday, 20 October, 2020
    Belgian Muslim Executive condemns assassination of French teacher Samuel Paty

    Credit: Belga

    The Muslim Executive in Belgium (EMB) strongly condemned the murder of Samuel Paty, a history and geography teacher who was killed in France last Friday.

    Paty was beheaded in the commune of Conflans-Sainte-Honorine in the Paris region by an 18-year-old, after having shown cartoons of the Prophet Mohammed during a course.

    In a statement, the Muslim Executive said it is “particularly horrified” by the “atrocious” crime of which this history teacher was a victim on 16 October, and urges all Muslims to counter those “who misuse Islam and spread extremist and radical ideas.”

    The representative body of the Muslim faith in Belgium also wished to express its deepest support to the teaching world, and to reaffirm its attachment to universal values such as freedom of expression.

