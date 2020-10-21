Coronavirus: Belgium nears average of 9,000 cases per day

An average of almost 9,000 people tested positive for the new coronavirus (Covid-19) per day over the past week in Belgium, as hospitalisations and deaths continue to rise, according to Sciensano’s latest figures on Wednesday.

Between 11 and 17 October, an average of 8,975.4 new people tested positive per day, which is an increase of 68% compared to the week before.

The total number of confirmed cases in Belgium since the beginning of the pandemic is 240,159. The total reflects all people in Belgium who have been infected, and includes confirmed active cases as well as patients who have since recovered, or died as a result of the virus.

Over the past two weeks, 872.2 infections were confirmed per 100,000 inhabitants, an increase of 239% compared to the two weeks before.

Additionally, 295.4 new hospitalisations per day were recorded on average between 14 and 20 October, up from 223.8 per day the week before. On Tuesday, 411 additional Covid-19 patients were admitted to hospital.

In total, 2,969 coronavirus patients are currently in hospital, which is 196 more than yesterday. Of those patients, 486 are in intensive care, 40 more than yesterday. Patients on a ventilator number 248 – 39 more than yesterday.

From 14 to 20 October, an average number of 32.4 deaths occurred per day, up from the average of 25.3 the week before.

The total number of deaths in the country since the beginning of the pandemic is currently 10,489 – 46 more than yesterday.

Since the start of the pandemic, a total of over 4.2 million tests have been carried out. Of those tests, about 57,300 were taken over the past week, with a positivity rate of 15.8%.

The percentage went up from 14% last week, meaning that even though more tests are being carried out – which naturally results in more confirmed infections – the epidemic is still growing.

Maïthé Chini

The Brussels Times