   
Belgium need not repatriate children of Syria fighters, says court
Twitter Facebook
Thursday, 22 October, 2020
Latest News:
Belgium need not repatriate children of Syria fighters,...
Only 1 EU area remains restriction-free for Belgian...
Belgium’s new testing strategy: who can still get...
Belgium’s state debt rises above €500 billion...
Brexit talks will likely resume, with less than...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Thursday, 22 October 2020
    Belgium need not repatriate children of Syria fighters, says court
    Only 1 EU area remains restriction-free for Belgian travellers
    Belgium’s new testing strategy: who can still get tested?
    Belgium’s state debt rises above €500 billion
    Brexit talks will likely resume, with less than four weeks for an agreement
    Coronalert: A majority of app users notify others of positive test result
    Air pollution costs each of us €1,250 a year
    Passports for sale undermine EU citizenship
    How can we boost EU-Africa collaboration in research and science?
    Pope Francis supports civil unions for same-sex couples
    1 in 10 will only develop Covid-19 symptoms after quarantine
    UN agency for aid to Palestinian refugees faces funding gap during coronavirus crisis
    Netherlands breaks new daily coronavirus infection record
    Contact tracers barely used registration forms in Belgian hospitality sector
    Belgium’s Consultative Committee will meet again on Friday
    Lockdown is the only option Belgium has left, expert warns
    Coronavirus: Brussels university activates code red from Monday
    Barnier on Brexit: A deal is within reach
    Dozens of art objects damaged on Museum Island in Berlin
    New testing strategy will underestimate Belgium’s rising infections
    View more
    Share article:

    Belgium need not repatriate children of Syria fighters, says court

    Thursday, 22 October 2020
    © Belga

    The Belgian state is not obliged to repatriate the children of Flemish Syria fighters, the Brussels court of appeal has ruled.

    The ruling also overturned an order issued by a lower court for the government to pay damages of €5,000 per child for every day the repatriation was delayed.

    The initial ruling dates back to December 2019, and concerns ten children then aged between six months and seven years, at the time staying in a refugee camp in northern Syria. The children were the offspring of men and women who had gone to take part in the fighting in Syria.

    The court ordered the government to make arrangements to bring the children back to Belgium, and provide all the necessary identity and travel documents. Each day of delay would lead to the payment of €5,000 per child.

    However the government appealed, but in the meantime lawyers for the four fighters who had brought the case sent bailiffs to the offices of the ministers of justice and foreign affairs looking for payment.

    Since the initial ruling, one of the women involved made her own arrangements to bring back her four children, leaving six behind.

    One of the arguments presented by the government was that the parentage of the children could not be verified. The children were all born in Syria, and there is no evidence to show that their parents are Belgian at all, let alone the plaintiffs.

    Lawyers for the parents said they would study the ruling carefully before deciding how to proceed. Their remaining option would be to bring the case to the Council of State, which has jurisdiction in matters of government decisions.

    Alan Hope
    The Brussels Times