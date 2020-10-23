   
Antwerp makes buttons at pedestrian crossings elbow-friendly
Twitter Facebook
Friday, 23 October, 2020
Latest News:
Belgium’s Consultative Committee further tightens measures...
Belgium moves towards 20,000 infections per day this...
Antwerp makes buttons at pedestrian crossings elbow-friendly...
Belgium’s barometer isn’t useful until we weather the...
Covid-19: three Brussels schools stop work to demand...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Friday, 23 October 2020
    Belgium’s Consultative Committee further tightens measures
    Belgium moves towards 20,000 infections per day this week
    Antwerp makes buttons at pedestrian crossings elbow-friendly
    Belgium’s barometer isn’t useful until we weather the ‘storm’
    Covid-19: three Brussels schools stop work to demand closure from Monday
    Orange introduces 5G applications to Port of Antwerp network
    Second lockdown would not be ‘smartest solution’ for Belgium
    Belgium in Brief: Don’t Call It A Lockdown
    Flanders issues manual to managing monuments of colonial past
    Charleroi police officer keeps working despite positive Covid-19 test
    Belgium breaks average of 10,000 coronavirus cases per day
    Tax authorities step up the fight against tax-dodgers
    AstraZeneca’s coronavirus vaccine triggers ‘strong immune response’: study
    Weather report: RMI issues yellow alert for fog in Brussels
    Nine out of ten Belgian provinces reach highest alarm phase
    GP who worked without a mask infected seven people
    Covid-19: Liege team uncovers key to severe complications
    The world’s longest press conference on climate kicks off online
    Belgium’s Consultative Committee will announce latest measures from 9:00 AM
    Belgian hospitals told to postpone non-urgent care
    View more
    Share article:

    Antwerp makes buttons at pedestrian crossings elbow-friendly

    Friday, 23 October 2020
    © Albert Bridge/Wikimedia

    The city of Antwerp today started installing new buttons at pedestrian crossing which can be operated with the elbow, for anyone who is wary of touching a surface that is probably touched by thousands of strangers every day.

    The new button will be attached on top of the existing button, meaning it projects out further, making it easier to press with the elbow by pedestrians and cyclists waiting to cross.

    It will be installed at the 73 pedestrian light-controlled crossings, where the lights change on request. Most other pedestrian crossings operate either on a fixed cycle or by using detectors in the road surface for cars or camera images to measure the density of traffic in the various directions.

    The change comes at the request of pedestrians and cyclists, the city said, to make the city more corona-proof.

    In total, the city is installing 508 push buttons,” said Koen Kennis (N-VA), city councillor for mobility.

    Especially with winter approaching, it is worthwhile to make it easier for cyclists and pedestrians, if they are wearing gloves or mittens, to operate those buttons. And safer of course.”

    At present the change only affects those roads that fall under the city’s authority, but Antwerp intends to suggest an extension of the measure to regional roads.

    We will be asking the Agency for Roads and Traffic to also provide adapted push buttons on regional roads, so that all push buttons can be made corona-proof.”

    In Antwerp, 50 intersections are equipped with smart lights, which use cameras to vary the length of time traffic from a particular direction should have a green light, based on the density of traffic in all directions.

    However it is difficult for smart lights to deal with cyclists, who are able to approach from different directions or turn immediately to cross without riding over the intersection. Push buttons are therefore the best solution.

    Pedestrians’ movements and intentions are even more difficult to predict, which is why push buttons have been in place for much longer.

    Alan Hope
    The Brussels Times