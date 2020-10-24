   
Coronavirus: Record 15,000 cases confirmed on Tuesday in Belgium
Twitter Facebook
Saturday, 24 October, 2020
Latest News:
Covid-19 research: lockdowns have little effect on their...
Coronavirus: Record 15,000 cases confirmed on Tuesday in...
Most of Europe red in new corona map...
Belgium moves towards 20,000 infections per day this...
Wallonia announces new measures, stricter curfew...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Saturday, 24 October 2020
    Covid-19 research: lockdowns have little effect on their own
    Coronavirus: Record 15,000 cases confirmed on Tuesday in Belgium
    Most of Europe red in new corona map
    Belgium moves towards 20,000 infections per day this week
    Wallonia announces new measures, stricter curfew
    Leuven developing rapid coronavirus test based on exhaled air
    Second lockdown would not be ‘smartest solution’ for Belgium
    ‘Not sufficient’: 6 experts react to Belgium’s latest measures
    European Parliament rejects ban on calling veggie products ‘burger’
    Belgian epidemiologist wants influencers to raise coronavirus awareness
    Crisis Centre calls for plasma donations to Belgian Red Cross
    Protest against ‘Covid dictatorship’ cannot go forward in Brussels
    Toilet paper sales back up as coronavirus shifts shopping habits
    More than 1 in 10 people in Brussels waiting for social housing
    Belgium’s Consultative Committee further tightens measures
    Antwerp makes buttons at pedestrian crossings elbow-friendly
    Belgium’s barometer isn’t useful until we weather the ‘storm’
    Covid-19: three Brussels schools stop work to demand closure from Monday
    Orange introduces 5G applications to Port of Antwerp network
    Belgium in Brief: Don’t Call It A Lockdown
    View more
    Share article:

    Coronavirus: Record 15,000 cases confirmed on Tuesday in Belgium

    Saturday, 24 October 2020
    © Belga

    A new record of 15,432 coronavirus infections was recorded on Tuesday in Belgium, according to the latest figures from the Sciensano Public Health Institute published on Saturday morning.

    The previous record was from Sunday, with 12,969 cases according to the institute.

    On average, 11,201 new coronavirus contaminations were recorded per day between October 14 and 20, or 56% more than the previous week.

    Data from the past few days has not yet been consolidated, but health officials at the Friday press conference said that the milestone of 20,000 positive tests in one day will probably be reached soon.

    The Brussels Times