Coronavirus: Record 15,000 cases confirmed on Tuesday in Belgium

A new record of 15,432 coronavirus infections was recorded on Tuesday in Belgium, according to the latest figures from the Sciensano Public Health Institute published on Saturday morning.

The previous record was from Sunday, with 12,969 cases according to the institute.

On average, 11,201 new coronavirus contaminations were recorded per day between October 14 and 20, or 56% more than the previous week.

Data from the past few days has not yet been consolidated, but health officials at the Friday press conference said that the milestone of 20,000 positive tests in one day will probably be reached soon.

The Brussels Times