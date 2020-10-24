   
Fleeing a violent situation is essential travel, says Sarah Schlitz
Twitter Facebook
Saturday, 24 October, 2020
Latest News:
Fleeing a violent situation is essential travel, says...
A mysterious red star raises questions in Brussels...
Covid-19 research: lockdowns have little effect on their...
Belgium moves towards 20,000 infections per day this...
Coronavirus vaccines will be delivered from 700 freezers...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Saturday, 24 October 2020
    Fleeing a violent situation is essential travel, says Sarah Schlitz
    A mysterious red star raises questions in Brussels
    Covid-19 research: lockdowns have little effect on their own
    Belgium moves towards 20,000 infections per day this week
    Coronavirus vaccines will be delivered from 700 freezers in Antwerp province
    Nearly 5000 have died in the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, Putin says
    New measures for Brussels to be decided today
    Belgium switches to winter time tonight
    Coronavirus: More than 11,000 new cases a day in Belgium
    Coronavirus: Record 15,000 cases confirmed on Tuesday in Belgium
    The Dutch cycle the most in the world
    Most of Europe red in new corona map
    Wallonia announces new measures, stricter curfew
    Leuven developing rapid coronavirus test based on exhaled air
    Second lockdown would not be ‘smartest solution’ for Belgium
    ‘Not sufficient’: 6 experts react to Belgium’s latest measures
    European Parliament rejects ban on calling veggie products ‘burger’
    Belgian epidemiologist wants influencers to raise coronavirus awareness
    Crisis Centre calls for plasma donations to Belgian Red Cross
    Protest against ‘Covid dictatorship’ cannot go forward in Brussels
    View more
    Share article:

    Fleeing a violent situation is essential travel, says Sarah Schlitz

    Saturday, 24 October 2020
    © Belga

    Fleeing a situation of physical or psychological violence is considered essential travel, according to the Secretary of State for Equal Opportunity, Sarah Schlitz (Ecolo).

    The ban on movement on public roads between midnight and 5.00 a.m., decided by the Consultative Committee, does not apply in such situations, Ms. Schlitz explained in a press release on Wednesday.

    During the March lockdown, there was a sharp increase in domestic violence, with three times the number of calls on hotlines, along with a spike in complaints and related police interventions.

    The most frequent cases had to do with women who had been abused by violent partners, children or teenagers who were the victims of violence or incest, and LGBTQIA+ persons excluded from their family circles, the Secretary of State explained.

    “People who feel unsafe at home and wish to flee their family circles need to know that they can be given a hearing and taken care of by the police,” she said.

    “We need to prevent a drama from occurring because the person did not dare leave home due to the curfew,” Ms. Schlitz added, noting that the ministerial decree instituting the curfew listed this exception.

    She also announced that she would invite her colleagues in the Council of Ministers to an emergency meeting to come up with a federal plan against domestic violence, and that she would call for an inter-ministerial meeting on women’s rights.

    The Brussels Times