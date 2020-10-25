Coronavirus: Hospital admissions heading for 600 a day...

An average of almost 12,000 people tested positive for the new coronavirus (Covid-19) per day over the past week in Belgium, as the hospitalisation figures and death tool keep rising, according to Sciensano’s latest figures on Sunday.

Between 15 and 21 October, an average of 11,890.7 new people tested positive per day, which is an increase of 50% compared to the week before. On 20 October itself, more than 15,000 infections were confirmed.

The total number of confirmed cases in Belgium since the beginning of the pandemic is 305,409. The total reflects all people in Belgium who have been infected, and includes confirmed active cases as well as patients who have since recovered, or died as a result of the virus.

Over the past two weeks, 1,1207.9 infections were confirmed per 100,000 inhabitants, an increase of 234% compared to the two weeks before.

Additionally, 432.9 new hospitalisations per day were recorded on average, up from 333.4 per day the week before. On Friday, 584 new Covid-19 patients were admitted to hospital.

In total, 4,401 coronavirus patients are currently in hospital, which is 340 more than yesterday. Of those patients, 708 are in intensive care, 76 more than yesterday. Patients on a ventilator number 325 – the same number as yesterday.

From 15 to 21 October, an average number of 39.1 deaths occurred per day, up from the average of 33.6 the week before.

The total number of deaths in the country since the beginning of the pandemic is currently 10,737 – 79 more than yesterday.

Since the start of the pandemic, a total of over 4.5 million tests have been carried out. Of those tests, 64,900 were taken over the past week, with a positivity rate of 18.3%. This means that just over one in 5.5 people who get tested receive a positive result.

The percentage went up from 16.5% last week, meaning that even though more tests are being carried out – which naturally results in more confirmed infections – the epidemic is still growing.

The Brussels Times