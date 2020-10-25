   
Coronavirus: Police block protest at the Parc du Cinquantenaire
Sunday, 25 October, 2020
    Sunday, 25 October 2020
    Coronavirus: Police block protest at the Parc du Cinquantenaire

    Sunday, 25 October 2020
    © Belga

    Brussels police quickly put an end to a demonstration on Sunday at the Parc du Cinquantenaire against restrictions imposed to curb the spread of the novel Coronavirus.

    The demonstrators had gathered in the park in response to an appeal launched on Facebook by a group calling itself Black Sheep Belgium. The protest was not authorised by the City of Brussels.

    A first group of protesters was blocked under the arcade of the Cinquantenaire by a massive police presence, and arrested.

    A larger group of about 200 demonstrators then faced off with anti-riot police in front of the arcade. The law enforcers called on them to leave the area, which they refused to do at first. However, they left after about half an hour and dispersed into the surrounding streets.

    Police then encircled and arrested small groups of protesters.

