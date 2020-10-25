Population urged to keep using Coronalert despite new measures

Belgium’s Interfederal Covid-19 Tracing and Testing Committee on Sunday called on the population to download the Coronalert application or keep using it if they already have it.

The app continues to be important even though new measures against the virus have been put in place and a new testing strategy has been rolled out, the Committee said.

Since its launch, the Coronalert application has been downloaded 1.6 million times.

Some 21,700 test results, 4,400 of them positive, were submitted to it last week.

