Sunday, 25 October, 2020
    Almost 2,000 people have started a new business in Belgium despite pandemic

    Sunday, 25 October 2020
    Credit: Belga

    Over 1,750 persons have launched new businesses in recent months, De Zondag newspaper quotes the Union of Independent Entrepreneurs, UNIZO, as saying.

    Despite the health crisis spawned by the novel Coronavirus, more people launched businesses in summer than in the corresponding months of last year, De Zondag reported on Sunday, based on UNIZO data.

    According to UNIZO Director-General Danny Van Assche, “the fact that fewer persons started up in April and May is due, logically, to the circumstances” obtaining during those months.

    “The full impact of the crisis was being felt at the time,” he explained. “Many people simply could not start up or were not authorised to do so.

    “However, during the lockdown, more than 1,750 persons took that step. Many of them had, probably, already quit their jobs, rented accommodation and borrowed money.”

