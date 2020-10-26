   
Coronavirus: Flanders criticised for failing to get tough
Twitter Facebook
Monday, 26 October, 2020
Latest News:
Over 500 Belgian police officers in Covid-19 quarantine...
Coronavirus: Flanders criticised for failing to get tough...
Almost 2,000 people have started a new business...
Treaty banning nuclear weapons to take effect in...
Belgians urged to keep using Coronalert app...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Monday, 26 October 2020
    Over 500 Belgian police officers in Covid-19 quarantine
    Coronavirus: Flanders criticised for failing to get tough
    Almost 2,000 people have started a new business in Belgium despite pandemic
    Treaty banning nuclear weapons to take effect in January
    Belgians urged to keep using Coronalert app
    Brexit: Johnson is ‘biding his time’ to await Trump result
    Police block Brussels protest against coronavirus measures
    Coronavirus: Hospital admissions heading for 600 a day
    Iran deploys troops along border with Armenia, Azerbaijan
    Belarus: Demonstration against Lukashenko marks final day of opposition deadline
    EU auditors: Clean audit opinions on all EU agencies besides two
    Coronavirus : Thousands protest against restrictions in London
    Woman stabbed in Molenbeek succumbs to injuries
    Flanders will not increase Coronavirus restrictions
    Spike in infections prompts Italy to tighten restrictions
    Brussels police take down Mohammed caricatures
    Human rights prize goes to opposition in Belarus
    Short-term sick leave down by 16% thanks to teleworking
    Covid measures in Brussels: Cultural sector in shock
    Belgium moves towards 20,000 infections per day this week
    View more
    Share article:

    Coronavirus: Flanders criticised for failing to get tough

    Monday, 26 October 2020
    Flemish minister-president Jan Jambon. © Belga

    Yesterday Flemish minister-president Jan Jambon announced his government’s decision not to take any measures additional to those decided by the federal consultative committee last week.

    His counterparts in Wallonia and Brussels, by contrast, had decided to go one step further than the federal measures, for example by extending the night-time curfew by three hours. In Brussels, the entire cultural sector was closed down from today until 19 November.

    Jambon expressed the Flemish government’s preference for waiting to see what the would be of the measures already in place, before deciding whether to go further.

    One potential problem could be in Brussels, where in some instances Flemish and Walloon come together, as in the field of higher education.

    Education is a responsibility of the language communities rather than the regions. So when the French Community decided to switch to distance learning, and Flanders said nothing on the subject, it became unclear what the situation would be in Flemish higher education in Brussels.

    In the end, however, the discrepancy sorted itself out, as the Flemish institutions in Brussels chose for themselves to switch to code red, coming into line with their French-speaking counterparts.

    The decision by Flanders not to take additional measures came as a disappointment to Petra De Sutter, federal minister for administrative affairs, and Margot Cloet, director of health-care network Zorgnet Icuro. Both had been hoping Jambon would follow suit and tighten the measures in Flanders at least as much as Wallonia and Brussels had done.

    I have the feeling that, after what happened in the first wave, we no longer dare to take certain measures that will yield a profit in the long term,” Cloet said.

    The health-care sector in general, meanwhile, would wish to see tougher measures everywhere than those already taken. The prospect of hospitals being overwhelmed is becoming more real by the day.

    Virologist Marc Van Ranst described Jambon’s position as “incomprehensible”. Jambon had said he wasn’t about to start hosing down his house in case it might catch fire next week.

    The house is on fire here [in Flanders] as well,” Van Ranst said. “Jambon seems to think that the world is no bigger than Belgium.”

    In practice it may now come down to individual communes and the measures that are within the responsibility of local mayors.

    At the front line are those communes in the Flemish periphery of Brussels, among them Hans Bonte (sp.a) of Vilvoorde.

    Bonte criticised Jambon for delaying the inevitable.

    It is true that we can take local action and we will also take this responsibility. But this pandemic is a global problem. That’s why we’re working together,” he said.

    He has, he said, been in contact with the governor of the province of Flemish Brabant, Jan Spooren (N-VA). And he will take part this morning in a meeting with 18 of his counterparts from the periphery to examine the situation in the area.

    Alan Hope
    The Brussels Times