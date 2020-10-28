Belgian average rises to almost 14,000 coronavirus cases per day

An average of almost 14,000 additional people tested positive for the coronavirus over the past week in Belgium, as hospitalisations and deaths continue to rise, according to Sciensano’s latest figures on Wednesday.

Between 18 and 24 October, an average of 13,858 new people tested positive per day, which is an increase of 40% compared to the week before. On Tuesday 20 October, more than 18,500 infections were confirmed.

The total number of confirmed cases in Belgium since the beginning of the pandemic is 347,289. The total reflects all people in Belgium who have been infected, and includes confirmed active cases as well as patients who have since recovered, or died as a result of the virus.

Related News:

Over the past two weeks, 1,448.5 infections were confirmed per 100,000 inhabitants, an increase of 198% compared to the two weeks before.

Additionally, 547.3 new hospitalisations per day were recorded on average, up from 421.4 per day the week before.

In total, 5,554 coronavirus patients are currently in hospital, which is 294 more than yesterday. Of those patients, 911 are in intensive care, 102 more than yesterday. Patients on a ventilator number 483 – 39 more than yesterday.

During the peak in April, a total of 5,759 Covid-19 patients were admitted to hospital.

From 18 to 24 October, an average number of 59.1 deaths occurred per day, up from the average of 45.9 the week before.

The total number of deaths in the country since the beginning of the pandemic is currently 11,038. On Monday 26 October alone, 104 people died as a result of Covid-19.

Since the start of the pandemic, a total of over 4.7 million tests have been carried out. Of those tests, 67,100 were taken over the past week, with a positivity rate of 22.5%. This means that just under a quarter of the people who get tested receive a positive result.

The percentage went up from 19.4% last week, meaning that even though more tests are being carried out – which naturally results in more confirmed infections – the epidemic is still growing.

Maïthé Chini

The Brussels Times