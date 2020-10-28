   
Weather report: Belgium faces 80km/h winds on Wednesday
Wednesday, 28 October, 2020
    Weather report: Belgium faces 80km/h winds on Wednesday

    Wednesday, 28 October 2020
    Credit: Belga

    Belgium's Royal Meteorological Institute (RMI) has issued a code yellow, anticipating gusts of wind of 70 to 80 kilometres per hour from Wednesday afternoon until the end of the night.

    The wind could become even stronger in the event of a shower or thunderstorm.

    A code yellow means that a lot of wind is expected, with the possibility of local nuisance or damage and some inconvenience to traffic, and that vigilance is required. The code applies to all of Belgium.

    The Ministry of Interior Affairs has preventively activated the number 1722 in order not to overload the main emergency number, 112, and to ensure that people who are in mortal danger are not kept waiting. It is not an emergency number.

    Jason Spinks
    The Brussels Times