First Covid-19 patients transferred from Liège to Germany via helicopter
Tuesday, 03 November 2020
Credit: Martin Kotthaus/Twitter
The first three Covid-19 patients have been transferred from the Belgian city of Liège to hospitals in Germany via helicopter on Tuesday.
“Today, the first three Covid-19 patient transfers by helicopter from Belgium Liège to Münster and Bonn!” German Ambassador Martin Kotthaus tweeted. “EU Solidarity and active Belgian-German friendship.”
Another patient had already been transferred from Liège University Hospital to Germany last week, but that happened by ambulance.
The situation in the hospitals in the Liège province is “worse than in March,” according to Philippe Devos, intensive care physician of the Liège CHC hospital group, who told RTL that there is a 50-50 chance that all intensive care beds would be occupied in ten days.
On Thursday 29 October, Belgian Federal Health Minister Frank Vandenbroucke announced that he made arrangements about the transfer of patients with his German colleagues, calling it a “fine example of self-evident European solidarity.”