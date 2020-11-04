   
Strict measures will remain ‘until there is a vaccine,’ says Belgian PM
Twitter Facebook
Wednesday, 04 November, 2020
Latest News:
Strict measures will remain ‘until there is a...
US Elections: Biden overtakes Trump in several key...
Food tickets for sex workers ‘not enough’ to...
Netherlands’ coronavirus cases begin to decline...
Auderghem opens Covid-19 testing centre in former police...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Wednesday, 04 November 2020
    Strict measures will remain ‘until there is a vaccine,’ says Belgian PM
    US Elections: Biden overtakes Trump in several key states
    Food tickets for sex workers ‘not enough’ to survive Brussels prostitution ban
    Netherlands’ coronavirus cases begin to decline
    Auderghem opens Covid-19 testing centre in former police station
    Flemish district clear of exotic mosquitoes after couple’s ‘exceptional’ malaria death
    Kanye West throws in the towel in presidential election
    Coronavirus vaccine could be ready before Christmas, Oxford trial boss says
    Anderlecht makes transparent face masks for deaf residents
    Belgium’s ‘unconstitutional’ curfew to be brought before Constitutional Court
    Will the EU recognize the US election results if the vote counting is stopped?
    Belgium in Brief: Forgetting Trump
    Slovenian PM congratulates Donald Trump for winning election
    Decolonisation working group zeroes-in on Brussels’ colonial legacies
    Basics for EU: When will we know the new US President?
    Thalys suspends trains between Brussels and Germany
    Belgium’s new Covid-19 cases decrease, but hospitalisations continue to rise
    Trump wants vote counting to stop, says he ‘won’ the election
    Soldiers deployed to help overwhelmed hospitals manage Covid-19 patients
    Uber available in Flanders from next week
    View more
    Share article:

    Strict measures will remain ‘until there is a vaccine,’ says Belgian PM

    Wednesday, 04 November 2020
    Credit: Twitter/Alexander De Croo

    Strict coronavirus measures will have to remain in force in Belgium until there is a vaccine, the country’s Prime Minister Alexander De Croo warned on Wednesday.

    During his visit to a hospital in Aalst with King Philippe and Queen Mathilde, De Croo said that “we are going to have to be a lot stricter with [the measures] than during the summer until there is a vaccine.”

    While he did not specify which restrictions exactly he was referring to, he said he learnt from what happened when the measures were relaxed relatively quickly during the first wave, adding that strict measures will have to remain in force “for months to come.”

    “This time, we have to keep the figures down when they have decreased,” De Croo said. “Until we have a solution, a vaccine, we are going to have to be a lot stricter. But we do not know when that will be.”


    “If the virus has a limited spread in the population, you can intervene, but it has spread too widely in our country, prompting a response like this,” De Croo said.

    When the effect of the measures will become visible in the figures, the rules cannot be relaxed yet, according to him. “We will have to make it very clear that the figures will have to decrease for a very, very long time,” he said. “That will require a very great effort from all of us.”

    Related News:

     

    First major vaccination campaigns expected to start in spring

    “We hope that the first results of the trials will be announced sometime in November-December,” said virologist and interfederal Covid-19 spokesperson Steven Van Gucht during a press conference on Wednesday morning. He added that Belgium and the European Commission are negotiating to make sure the Belgian market will be supplied with sufficient vaccines.

    If everything goes according to plan, Belgium can expect to launch the first major vaccination campaigns “sometime in spring next year,” probably sometime between March and June, according to Van Gucht.

    “In the beginning, however, we will not have enough to vaccinate everyone, which is why it is important to set certain priorities,” Van Gucht said, adding that healthcare workers will be among the first groups to be vaccinated, as are people over the age of 65, and people with underlying illnesses.

    Maïthé Chini
    The Brussels Times