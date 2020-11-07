Coronavirus: 945 patient transfers in Belgium since 1 October

Since the 1st of October, 945 persons infected with Coronavirus (COVID-19) have been transferred to different hospitals under a patient redistribution plan, the Sciensano public health institute reported on Saturday.

On Wednesday, 34 transfers were made, followed by another 45 on Thursday.

The redistribution plan enables hospitals that have reached maximum admission capacity to transfer patients to other institutions that still have beds. Such transfers can be made within the same group of hospitals or through the intermediary of the Patient Evacuation Coordination Centre (PECC).

Since 1 October, hospitals in Flanders have registered the highest intake of transferred patients (185), followed by those in Antwerp (125) and Brussels (108). Eighty patients were also hospitalised in Germany, according to Sciensano.

Five hundred (500) of the transfers were done with the assistance of the PECC, including 19 on Thursday.

Since early October, the PECC organised the transfer of 90 patients from Brussels to hospitals in Eastern Flanders, 63 from Brussels to Antwerp, and 60 from Liège to Limburg.

The Brussels Times