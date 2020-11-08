Belgian leaders greet Biden-Harris presidential victory...

Belgium’s political leaders joined the long line of Twitter subscribers to welcome the election of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris as president and vice-president of the United States.

Belgian prime minister Alexander De Croo praised the ‘vibrancy’ of American politics.

“Congratulations @JoeBiden with your election as 46th President of the United States,” he tweeted. “A record number of people have cast their vote in this election. This illustrates the vibrancy of the American political life and its democracy.”

He also extended his congratulations to Biden’s running mate, vice-president-elect Kamala Harris – the first woman VP, and the first person of colour.

“I would also like to congratulate @KamalaHarris for her historic election as first female Vice President. She will be an incredible example & important role model for young girls throughout the world, showing them girls and boys enjoy the same rights & opportunities.”

Foreign affairs minister Annelies Verlinden tweeted: “The voters have decided: my congratulations to @JoeBiden and @KamalaHarris. I hope that the contradictions are now transcended so that the president becomes the leader of all Americans, including those who did not choose him. # AmericaDecides2020.”

Wallonia’s minister-president Elio Di Rupo (PS) tweeted: “The hope for greater peace of mind in solving the world’s major issues is emerging with the election of @JoeBiden. May the new President act with force to make our society more just, less unequal and less violent.”

His Flemish counterpart Jan Jambon (Jan Jambon) also posted: “Congratulations to the new American president @JoeBiden. I hope with all my heart for the best possible cooperation between Europe and the United States in the coming years.”

And Rudi Vervoort, minister-president of Brussels Region, tweeted: “A deserved victory after a breathtaking race! Congratulations @JoeBiden , a president who, I hope, will succeed in reconciling the #usa & will defend the values of democracy. Congratulations @KamalaHarris for this historic victory! A vice-president inspiring strength & respect.”

Party leaders also lined up on Twitter to congratulate the winners of the election.

Conner Rousseau (sp.a): “What an exciting race! Congratulations to @JoeBiden and @KamalaHarris! And now, let’s make the world a better place. And Make America Great Again #Elections2020”

Meryam Almaci (Groen): “Yes, it is finally over: Biden-Harris! Historic in many ways. Sincere congratulations to the new president-elect! #hope&reason #greendeal”

Egbert Lachaert (Open VLD): “The greatest victory comes after the hardest battle. Congratulations @JoeBiden on your win during these past elections. May you unite the American people during these challenging times.”

Joachim Coens (CD&V): “Congratulations @KamalaHarris First female vice president USA. Her mother, a Tamil, emigrated from India to the United States. Her father Donald J. Harris came from Jamaica. The American Dream.”

Georges-Louis Bouchez (MR): “Congratulations @JoeBiden! Make America and the World Great Again! #elections #VOTE #bidenharis2020 [sic]”

Paul Magnette (PS): “An (unfortunate) episode is over. Congratulations @JoeBiden! The new president must now work to reconcile the country, fight effectively against the pandemic but also hear the aspirations for more social justice of the Americans who have supported him. #Election2020”

Zakia Khattabi (Ecolo): “after the relief comes the satisfaction: finally a woman vice-president, next step the presidency. @KamalaHarris we wish the best !!! #HarrisBiden2020 #USAelection2020”

