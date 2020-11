Belgium registers warmest 8 November ever...

On Sunday, Belgium’s day record for the warmest 8 November was broken, meteorologist David Dehenauw announced on Twitter.

A temperature of 18.5 degrees was measured in Uccle, Brussels yesterday, beating the previous record of 18.3 degrees from 1983.

This follows less than a week after the warmest 2 November since 1899 was registered.

The warmest November day in Belgium dates back to 1 November 2015, with a temperature of 20.8 degrees according to Het Laatste Nieuws.

Jason Spinks

The Brussels Times