Storm Odette leaves over €23 million in damages on Belgian coast

Storm Odette, which wreaked havoc as it raged through the Belgian coast in September, has caused over €23 million in damages, according to insurers.

Insurance federation Assuralia said on Monday that they estimated the insured damages caused by the storm’s raging winds and flooding totalled €23.6 million.

The storm caused widespread damage and saw coastal authorities in West Flanders warn residents to remain indoors and be wary of flying debris and falling objects.

“It is dangerous outside. People are literally getting blown off their feet,” a local official said as winds of up to 100 km/h blew through the country.

The federation said that Odette’s passing saw 13,617 people in Belgium made insurance claims averaging €1,737 (not including the franchise).

Claims concerned mainly damages to rooftops, building façades, windbreaking panels and windows, as well as other property damages or vehicles.

Assuralia said the figure landed Odette among the ranks of the most violent tempests to have battered Belgium in recent years, such as Ciara and Dennis, which swept the inner country in February.

Gabriela Galindo

The Brussels Times