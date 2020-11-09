Pfizer’s Belgian site will produce millions of doses of Covid-19 vaccine

The Belgian site of American pharmaceutical group Pfizer, in the municipality of Puurs in Antwerp, is one of the two sites chosen to produce the vaccine currently in development against Covid-19.

Pfizer, in partnership with Germany company BioNtech, plans to supply 1.3 billion doses of the vaccine in 2021.

On Monday, Pfizer and BioNtech announced that the candidate vaccine they have developed against Covid-19 is “90% effective,” after the first interim analysis of their phase 3 trial, the last before an application for approval.

Related News:

The vaccine, which is still awaiting the green light from health authorities, is however already being produced at the Belgian site of Puurs, and at Pfizer’s Kalamazoo site in the state of Michigan in the US.

“We have already produced hundreds of thousands of doses at both sites,” Koen Colpaert of Pfizer in Belgium told the Belga press agency.

The production of the vaccine has led to the hiring of about 150 additional people in Puurs.

The Brussels Times