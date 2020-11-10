Belgian hospital resumes Johnson & Johnson coronavirus vaccine trials
Credit: Belga
The Centre for Vaccinology of the university hospital in the Belgian city of Ghent (CEVAC) will start vaccinating its test subjects with Johnson & Johnson’s candidate coronavirus vaccine again on Thursday.
On Tuesday, Ghent’s University Hospital (UZ Gent) confirmed that Johnson & Johnson’s vaccinations would be resumed on Thursday, after they had been halted following the appearance of an “unexplained illness” in a test subject who had taken part in a Phase 3 study abroad in October.
On 23 October, the international headquarters of Johnson & Johnson communicated that there was no causality between the symptoms detected and the vaccine, and that the trials would be resumed.
When announcing the temporary halting of the trials in October, the company stressed that study pauses were a common and expected occurrence during not always publicly communicated by firms, and said that they were not the same as a regulatory hold, which is a paused ordered by a national health authority.
For the start of Phase 3 in the development on a vaccine, Johnson & Johnson’s ENSEMBLE double-blind trials aimed to recruit 60,000 volunteers with and without comorbidities in Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Mexico, Peru, South Africa and the United States.
Additionally, another study into a German candidate coronavirus vaccine from the German pharmaceutical company Curevac is also ongoing in Ghent.