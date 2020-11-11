Armistice Day: What’s open in Belgium?...

The coronavirus crisis means that Belgium’s regular annual arrangements on Armistice Day have been adjusted to comply with the health measures, ranging from commemorations, to what remains open.

As announced by Belgium’s Consultative Committee on 30 October, all non-essential shops and non-medical professions requiring close contact are shut. This does not change on Wednesday 11 November.

Bars and restaurants are also closed, as are museums, cinemas, swimming pools, fitness centres, bowling, and other cultural and sports venues.

Some supermarkets will remain open on Wednesday, with Carrefour shops open, as well as some of Delhaize’s smaller Shop’n’Go markets, but they can only sell products that are considered essential.

Aldi and Lidl stores will be closed. Colruyt shops will also remain closed, but picking up pre-ordered products is still possible.

As with other public holidays, public and administration services will not operate, and neither will banks. Postal offices were already shut, but postal services will exceptionally continue to operate.

Belgium’s national railway service, SNCB, as well as bus service De Lijn and Brussels public transport STIB, will continue to operate, but will follow the Sunday service schedule.

Most public parks across the country will stay open, but the coronavirus measures prohibit gatherings with more than four people.

Maïthé Chini

The Brussels Times