Armistice Day: What’s open in Belgium?...

As with other public holidays, public and administration services will not operate, and neither will banks. Postal offices were already shut, but postal services will exceptionally continue to operate.
Belgium’s national railway service, SNCB, as well as bus service De Lijn and Brussels public transport STIB, will continue to operate, but will follow the Sunday service schedule.
Most public parks across the country will stay open, but the coronavirus measures prohibit gatherings with more than four people.