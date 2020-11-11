   
Infections mainly occur in restaurants, gyms and cafes, study finds
Twitter Facebook
Wednesday, 11 November, 2020
Latest News:
Over half of infections in Flemish schools found...
Proximus reopens its shops on Thursday...
Infections mainly occur in restaurants, gyms and cafes,...
Brussels wants to test people without Covid-19 symptoms...
EU vaccinations could begin ‘in the first quarter...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Wednesday, 11 November 2020
    Over half of infections in Flemish schools found in second and thrid grade
    Proximus reopens its shops on Thursday
    Infections mainly occur in restaurants, gyms and cafes, study finds
    Brussels wants to test people without Covid-19 symptoms again
    EU vaccinations could begin ‘in the first quarter of 2021’
    King Philippe commemorates Armistice at the Congress Column
    European Commission purchases 300 million doses of Pfizer’s Covid-19 vaccine
    Here is the address for children to write to Saint Nicholas
    KU Leuven to launch trials for own Covid-19 vaccine in spring
    The hidden cost of teleworking: 10% more household waste
    Belgium in Brief: Did We Miss The Peak?
    Food sector pledges new rules on advertising to children
    Don’t take a trip abroad today, Crisis Centre warns
    Belgium on Holiday: What is Armistice Day?
    Flemish government cuts its ties with Minorities Forum
    Chovanec: Nazi salute graffiti removed from Ghent wall
    ‘He’s gay’: Belgian MEP’s comment causes controversy online
    Armistice Day: What’s open in Belgium?
    Belgium’s new Covid-19 cases continue to drop, deaths rise to 190 per day
    Government plans to bring in points-based driving licence
    View more
    Share article:

    Infections mainly occur in restaurants, gyms and cafes, study finds

    Wednesday, 11 November 2020
    Credit: pixabay

    A large proportion of corona infections take place at so-called “super-spreader locations,” such as restaurants, gyms and cafés, according to a new American study of mobility patterns.

    Using a model based on demographic data, epidemiological estimates and anonymous mobile phone data, scientists at Stanford University assessed locations more prone to the spread of the virus, with a focus on larger cities.

    Analysing where people go, how long they stay there and how many other people are in the same place found that most infections take place in locations where several people spend long periods of time in confined spaces. Visits to some 553,000 locations, including restaurants, gyms, pet shops, DIY shops and religious institutions, were examined.

    “Our model predicts that a small fraction of “superspreader” locations account for a large majority of infections, and that restricting maximum occupancy at each location is more effective than uniformly reducing occupancy,” explains the study, led by computer scientist Jure Leskovec.

    “Our model also correctly predicts higher infection rates among disadvantaged racial and socioeconomic groups solely from differences in mobility. These disparities occur in part because disadvantaged groups have not been able to reduce their mobility as sharply, and the locations they visit are more crowded and therefore higher risk,” it added.

    Between March and May, the system examined the behaviour of about 98 million people in 10 American metropolitan areas, including New York, Los Angeles, Chicago and Washington D.C.

    Using dynamic mobility networks that encode the hourly movements of 98 million people between 56,945 neighbourhoods and 552,758 points of interest (like restaurants, gyms, and grocery stores) using 5.4 billion edges.

    A video of the model in Chicago, starting from March 1: from left, the plots show the total number of visits to points of interest in the mobility data; the model’s predicted fraction of the population in the Susceptible, Exposed, Infectious, and Removed states; and the model’s predicted geographic distribution of infections

    Further details, including an interactive simulation showing the impact of closing key areas, can be found here.

    Jules Johhnston
    The Brussels Times