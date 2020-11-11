   
Over half of infections in Flemish schools found in second and thrid grade
Twitter Facebook
Wednesday, 11 November, 2020
Latest News:
Over half of infections in Flemish schools found...
Proximus reopens its shops on Thursday...
Infections mainly occur in restaurants, gyms and cafes,...
Brussels wants to test people without Covid-19 symptoms...
EU vaccinations could begin ‘in the first quarter...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Wednesday, 11 November 2020
    Over half of infections in Flemish schools found in second and thrid grade
    Proximus reopens its shops on Thursday
    Infections mainly occur in restaurants, gyms and cafes, study finds
    Brussels wants to test people without Covid-19 symptoms again
    EU vaccinations could begin ‘in the first quarter of 2021’
    King Philippe commemorates Armistice at the Congress Column
    European Commission purchases 300 million doses of Pfizer’s Covid-19 vaccine
    Here is the address for children to write to Saint Nicholas
    KU Leuven to launch trials for own Covid-19 vaccine in spring
    The hidden cost of teleworking: 10% more household waste
    Belgium in Brief: Did We Miss The Peak?
    Food sector pledges new rules on advertising to children
    Don’t take a trip abroad today, Crisis Centre warns
    Belgium on Holiday: What is Armistice Day?
    Flemish government cuts its ties with Minorities Forum
    Chovanec: Nazi salute graffiti removed from Ghent wall
    ‘He’s gay’: Belgian MEP’s comment causes controversy online
    Armistice Day: What’s open in Belgium?
    Belgium’s new Covid-19 cases continue to drop, deaths rise to 190 per day
    Government plans to bring in points-based driving licence
    View more
    Share article:

    Over half of infections in Flemish schools found in second and thrid grade

    Wednesday, 11 November 2020
    Credit: Belga

    In Flemish schools, more than half of all coronavirus infections occur in the second and third grade of secondary school, figures from the Centres for Pupil Guidance show.

    A contact survey carried out for the period between 26 October and 8 November, shows that more infections occur among the oldest pupils, with more than 50% of infections detected in pupils between 15 and 18 years old.

    It is this group of pupils that is only allowed to receive a maximum of 50% contact education after the autumn holidays.

    “It is striking that the figures do not show any difference between the number of infections in the first grade of secondary education (13 to 14-year-olds) and the number of infections in primary school,” stressed Flemish Minister for Education Ben Weyts.

    Related News:

     

    According to Weyts, it was an “atypical” period. On the one hand, the last week before the autumn holidays showed a further increase in the number of infections in society, and on the other hand, the first week of the autumn holidays during which the schools were closed.

    “In the meantime, two incubation periods have elapsed as a result of the extended autumn holidays. All the necessary quarantines of teachers and pupils have expired,” said Weyts.

    Additionally, the new figures show a decrease in the number of quarantines and infections among pupils.

    In the period between 26 October and 8 November, 1,144 staff members (0.7%) and 22,343 pupils (1.87%) were placed in quarantine. A positive Covid-19 test was taken among 3,623 pupils (0.3%) and 1,965 staff members (1.2%).

    According to Weyts, the increase in the number of infections among staff is probably related to the further increase in the number of infections in society as a whole, in the last week before the autumn holidays.

    The Brussels Times