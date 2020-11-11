Over half of infections in Flemish schools found in second and thrid grade

In Flemish schools, more than half of all coronavirus infections occur in the second and third grade of secondary school, figures from the Centres for Pupil Guidance show.

A contact survey carried out for the period between 26 October and 8 November, shows that more infections occur among the oldest pupils, with more than 50% of infections detected in pupils between 15 and 18 years old.

It is this group of pupils that is only allowed to receive a maximum of 50% contact education after the autumn holidays.

“It is striking that the figures do not show any difference between the number of infections in the first grade of secondary education (13 to 14-year-olds) and the number of infections in primary school,” stressed Flemish Minister for Education Ben Weyts.

According to Weyts, it was an “atypical” period. On the one hand, the last week before the autumn holidays showed a further increase in the number of infections in society, and on the other hand, the first week of the autumn holidays during which the schools were closed.

“In the meantime, two incubation periods have elapsed as a result of the extended autumn holidays. All the necessary quarantines of teachers and pupils have expired,” said Weyts.

Additionally, the new figures show a decrease in the number of quarantines and infections among pupils.

In the period between 26 October and 8 November, 1,144 staff members (0.7%) and 22,343 pupils (1.87%) were placed in quarantine. A positive Covid-19 test was taken among 3,623 pupils (0.3%) and 1,965 staff members (1.2%).

According to Weyts, the increase in the number of infections among staff is probably related to the further increase in the number of infections in society as a whole, in the last week before the autumn holidays.

