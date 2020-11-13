   
Reopening schools on Monday is ‘not without risks’ in Belgium
Twitter Facebook
Friday, 13 November, 2020
Latest News:
Reopening schools on Monday is ‘not without risks’...
Walloon nursing home staff will be screened weekly...
Belgium’s lockdown will last at least 2 more...
Belgian police will check one in three drivers...
Celebrate Christmas and New Year’s with a fixed...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Friday, 13 November 2020
    Reopening schools on Monday is ‘not without risks’ in Belgium
    Walloon nursing home staff will be screened weekly for Covid-19
    Belgium’s lockdown will last at least 2 more weeks, PM confirms
    Belgian police will check one in three drivers from 2021
    Celebrate Christmas and New Year’s with a fixed group, Crisis Centre urges
    Most Wanted sex criminal picked up at Brussels Airport
    KBC CEO: Government ‘too lavish’ with Covid aid to business
    Deconfinement: No decision in the next 2 weeks says Health Minister
    Natural herd immunity would take ‘inhuman death toll’ in Belgium
    Belgium’s average temperatures hiked for second time in one decade
    Belgium in Brief: Is A US Study Relevant In Belgium? 
    Ghent court orders extradition of accused ETA terrorist
    Belgium now Europe’s 6th worst country for coronavirus infections
    ‘Not comparable’: Flemish hospitality sector disagrees with American Covid-19 study
    ‘Sorry, we cannot cope’: Belgian hospital chief rebukes calls for Christmas relaxations
    Government starts legal action against face mask suppliers
    What to expect from Belgium’s Consultative Committee
    Maybe ‘two cuddle contacts before Christmas,’ says Marc Van Ranst
    Wolf suspected in deadly attack on border collie in Limburg
    Belgian hospitals record lowest number of new Covid-19 patients since 19 October
    View more
    Share article:

    Reopening schools on Monday is ‘not without risks’ in Belgium

    Friday, 13 November 2020
    Credit: Belga

    The reopening of schools in Belgium after the extended autumn break on Monday is a priority but it is not without risks, health officials said during a press conference on Friday.

    “The reopening of the schools is a priority, both for politics and society,” said virologist and interfederal Covid-19 spokesperson Steven Van Gucht. “However, it is not without risks.”

    “A lot of children and a lot of teachers will be going back to school. This could have an impact on the figures. We will be able to measure this, about two weeks after the reopening,” he said, adding that it is

    After considering the risks, the decision is the result of a trade-off between costs and benefits, according to Van Gucht.

    On Tuesday 10 November, both the Francophone and the Flemish ministries of education said pupils would go back to the classroom after the holiday as planned, and Belgium’s Consultative Committee confirmed the decision on Friday.

    Related News:

     

    The confirmation follows news that children are more susceptible to catching the coronavirus than initially thought, according to results from a small-scale Sciensano study.

    The risks children had of becoming infected were higher if they lived in an area where the virus was widely circulating and if they had close contact with someone who was infected, typically within their family.

    However, the number of infections has decreased a great deal across the entire country, which will have an impact on the situations in schools as well, according to Van Gucht.

    “What we have seen so far is that schools are not a driving force behind the epidemic, but reflect what is happening in the general population,” he said.

    If a lot of virus is circulating in the population, the number of infections among teacher and pupils will naturally be higher, but “we have seen few outbreaks that started in the schools themselves, relatively speaking,” Van Gucht said.

    Additionally, the protocols have been tightened a little, with pupils in second and third grade (14 to 18 years old) only being physically present at school half-time.

    “The situation will be monitored closely to detect all possible infections, isolate sick children and quarantine high-risk contacts,” he added.

    “However, [the reopening] is not without risk, that is true, even with all the strategies in place,” said Van Gucht. “We will be able to measure the effect very closely, because the opening will essentially be the only major change that will take place soon.”

    Maïthé Chini
    The Brussels Times