   
'Pizzas had just arrived': 10 people caught at lockdown party in Antwerp
Sunday, 15 November, 2020
    ‘Pizzas had just arrived’: 10 people caught at lockdown party in Antwerp

    Sunday, 15 November 2020
    Credit: Belga

    On Saturday evening, ten people in their twenties were caught having a lockdown party in the municipality of Essen in Antwerp, the local police report.

    The police received a tip from a woman who passed by the green area where the party was held on her bicycle and heard the festivities, around 7:00 PM.

    “There were several bicycles, a campfire, and there was a lot of alcohol,” the police said in a press release. “The moment our teams got there, the pizzas had just arrived.”

    At first, only four people were present, but six others were found in the bushes. It concerned ten twenty-somethings from Essen, Kalmthout and Antwerp, as well as the Netherlands.

    “A number of them were verbally aggressive towards the police teams,” the police said, adding that all of them were temporarily detained.

    Due to the stricter approach to lockdown parties at the Antwerp Public Prosecutor’s Office, all ten of them will have to answer to the courts.

    Maïthé Chini
    The Brussels Times