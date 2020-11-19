   
Antwerp governor calls for nationwide fireworks ban
Twitter Facebook
Thursday, 19 November, 2020
Latest News:
Antwerp governor calls for nationwide fireworks ban...
Coronavirus: all infection figures continue to drop...
Over 400 fines for face mask violations on...
Coronavirus: Belgium falls out of top ten most...
Brussels Airlines CEO Vranckx leaves after less than...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Thursday, 19 November 2020
    Antwerp governor calls for nationwide fireworks ban
    Coronavirus: all infection figures continue to drop
    Over 400 fines for face mask violations on STIB network
    Coronavirus: Belgium falls out of top ten most affected countries
    Brussels Airlines CEO Vranckx leaves after less than a year
    Paul Sobol, Auschwitz survivor, dies in Brussels aged 94
    Brexit: EU and UK are ‘in overtime’, Belgian PM De Croo warns
    Coronavirus: rise in cases expected as Belgium resumes asymptomatic tests
    Belgium subscribes to purchase of Pfizer’s coronavirus vaccine
    Brussels extends coronavirus curfew into mid-December
    Government doubles down on financial measures for the self-employed
    France is still ‘far from deconfinement’, government warns
    Glottophobia, or accent discrimination: A problem in Belgium?
    Pfizer’s coronavirus vaccine is now 95% effective
    Brussels region appeals ruling to lift Bois de la Cambre car ban
    Brussels guarantees secure environment for 5G in bid to host European cybersecurity centre
    Ombudsman calls for protection for federal whistle-blowers
    Belgium in Brief: Are We Giving Up On 2020?
    Netherlands wants negative coronavirus test for incoming travellers
    New rules for drones, including registration for hobbyists
    View more
    Share article:

    Antwerp governor calls for nationwide fireworks ban

    Thursday, 19 November 2020
    © Pixabay

    Antwerp provincial governor Cathy Berx (CD&V) has called for a nationwide ban on fireworks during the coming festive season.

    In general, the use of fireworks, whether by individuals or organised groups, requires permission from the local council, although the rule is rarely enforced. This year, the mayors of Antwerp province have unanimously agreed that no such permission will be granted.

    The ban is motivated by the curfew, as well as a desire not to encourage gatherings, and a concern that injuries caused by fireworks might put unwanted extra pressure on hospitals.

    The same measure is in place in West Flanders, and for the same reasons, governor Carl Decaluwé said.

    The hospitals cannot take in patients with fireworks injuries during this critical corona period,” he said.

    The problem comes from the fact that while local mayors or the governor can institute a ban on the use of fireworks, they have no power to stop their sale. Since the use of fireworks by members of the public is virtually never regulated by local councils, the same might be expected of the ban.

    Meanwhile across the border in the Netherlands, a nationwide ban is in effect, and both provinces can expect a run on fireworks sold legally here to cross-border Dutch customers.

    Whether any local or provincial ban can be enforced is doubtful, Berx admits.

    The police have assured me that enforcement of the ban will be a major challenge,” she told the VRT. “I hope this ban will convince a lot of people not to buy fireworks this year.”

    The answer would be a ban on sales, but that is not on the table for the time being.
    “As governor of Antwerp, I cannot introduce a ban on the sale of fireworks. That goes beyond my authority,” she said.

    I have raised the matter with the economy ministry and asked them to thoroughly examine whether a ban can be introduced.”

    Meanwhile Berx has also called off all Christmas markets, winter villages, ice rinks and other seasonal events until at least 31 January. In West Flanders, Decaluwé has also banned the traditional burning of Christmas trees that takes place annually around Epiphany.

    Alan Hope
    The Brussels Times