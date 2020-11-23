   
The situation is still too worrying to relax current measures, Belgium's Health minister says
Monday, 23 November, 2020
China prepares to launch lunar probe to collect...
Belgium’s decrease of new Covid-19 cases slows down...
The situation is still too worrying to relax...
Belgium in Brief: Is Bpost Cancelling Christmas?...
Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in secret visit...
    Monday, 23 November 2020
    The situation is still too worrying to relax current measures, Belgium’s Health minister says

    Monday, 23 November 2020
    © Belga

    The situation in Belgium’s hospitals is still too serious for the country to relax its confinement measures, according to Health Minister Frank Vandenbroucke.

    Speaking at RTBF’s morning show, Vandenbroucke did not exclude the possibility to reopen pubs, restaurants and shops before the end of the year.

    The next Consultative Committee will take place this week, on Friday. “We will review the numbers,” Vandenbroucke said.

    Regarding the measures for the Christmas and New Year’s holidays, the Health Minister of Health was also very careful. “I can not predict data that we do not yet have,” but that it is “absolutely necessary to be careful to avoid a third wave.”

    The government’s current objective is “to drastically reduce the number of infections,” the minister said.

