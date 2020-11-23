Bpost takes extra measures to deliver all packages at home

Bpost took the measure at the request of Federal Minister for Public Enterprises Petra De Sutter, who stated in a press message that she was pleased that the company had listened to the “justified concerns” of the people, and that mail carriers will get extra colleagues.
While only 5% of clients would have to pick up their packages from the post office or the nearest pick-up point, Bpost has now stated that they will still deliver the package at home if no one has come to collect it after five working days.
“These are exceptional times when parcel records are broken every day,” said Jean-Paul Van Avermaet, CEO of Bpost. “However, citizens can continue to count on the 30,000 enthusiastic Bpost employees who make sure that all parcels are delivered before the holidays.”