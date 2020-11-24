   
Fist bumping officially not considered high-risk contact
Twitter Facebook
Tuesday, 24 November, 2020
Latest News:
Fist bumping officially not considered high-risk contact...
Thalys doubles trains between Brussels and Paris from...
Denial of climate change leads to inaction...
Belgian mobility minister eyes relaunch of free rail...
Two extra guests for Christmas is ‘best-balanced’ option,...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Tuesday, 24 November 2020
    Fist bumping officially not considered high-risk contact
    Thalys doubles trains between Brussels and Paris from mid-December
    Denial of climate change leads to inaction
    Belgian mobility minister eyes relaunch of free rail passes
    Two extra guests for Christmas is ‘best-balanced’ option, research shows
    Coronavirus: WHO prepares team to investigate the origins of the virus
    Belgian PM confirms arrival of first coronavirus vaccines before year-end
    Brussels Airlines will not make proof of coronavirus vaccination mandatory
    Aviation industry launches Covid-19 ‘travel pass’ to restart international flights
    Saint-Josse reopens communal coronavirus testing centre
    European Commission buys 160 million doses of Moderna’s Covid-19 vaccine
    Antwerp man jailed for two years over false bomb threat
    Over 2 million Belgians affiliated to a pension fund
    ‘Bare minimum’: Belgian shops want to open by appointment
    Coronavirus causes drop in life expectancy, researchers warn
    Brussels launches ‘Covid Breakers’ campaign to encourage young people
    Belgian researchers hack a Tesla Model X in minutes
    Coronavirus: Belgium’s positivity rate drops to 14.2%
    Belgium in Brief: Safely Restarting Air Travel
    Port of Antwerp launches app to fight against plastic pollution
    View more
    Share article:

    Fist bumping officially not considered high-risk contact

    Tuesday, 24 November 2020
    Credit: Pikrepo

    Giving someone a fist bump in greeting is not considered a high-risk contact, according to new official advice by the Flemish Scientific Association for Youth Health Care (VWVJ).

    The guidelines created by the VWVJ are used to advise contact tracers in the Flemish Centres for Pupil Guidance (CLB), which in turn map out to which extent pupils and teachers have contact with infected people at school.

    “Young people know that they are not allowed to shake hands, but sometimes they bump fists as an alternative,” Anouk Vanlander of the VWVJ told Het Nieuwsblad.

    “Together with Sciensano and the Agency for Care and Health, we are now advising them not to consider this as a high risk,” she said. “The contact between the hands is too fleeting for that.”

    Related News:

     

    However, that does not mean that people should all start fist-bumping in greeting now, as physical contact with people outside your own household should be avoided, Vanlander said.

    “It is still much better to wave or, for example, put your hand on your heart,” she said, adding that bumping feet or using the elbow greeting is still safer, as there is no contact through people’s hands or faces.

    Research at the Aberystwyth University – conducted in 2014, well before the coronavirus started spreading – already showed that people transmit 90% fewer bacteria by fist-bumping than with a classic handshake.

    Maïthé Chini
    The Brussels Times