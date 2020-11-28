   
Replacing nuclear energy: Engie Electrabel plans four gas plants
Twitter Facebook
Saturday, 28 November, 2020
Latest News:
Replacing nuclear energy: Engie Electrabel plans four gas...
Hydro-alcoholic gels score high on content, low on...
Belgium’s cinemas call for help following latest Consultative...
The next pandemic: ‘A question of when, not...
Fewer than 1,000 coronavirus patients in intensive care...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Saturday, 28 November 2020
    Replacing nuclear energy: Engie Electrabel plans four gas plants
    Hydro-alcoholic gels score high on content, low on labelling
    Belgium’s cinemas call for help following latest Consultative Committee
    The next pandemic: ‘A question of when, not if,’ says expert
    Fewer than 1,000 coronavirus patients in intensive care
    New: a free personal digital document safe for everyone
    Covid-19: Reactions to the new relaxed regulations
    Belgium reopens shops, extends other measures until mid-January
    Belgium’s Consultative Committee will announce latest measures from 7:00 PM
    Vaccinated people may still have to quarantine, says Steven Van Gucht
    Reports: Belgium to reopen shops from Tuesday
    €300 bonus for health workers gets green light
    Brussels to convert former police headquarters into homeless shelter
    Scottish First Minister wants independence referendum in 2021
    EU subsidy fraud: No cases in Flanders in 2019, say ministers
    What to expect from Belgium’s Consultative Committee today
    New Covid-19 campaign tackles Belgians’ sense of community
    Belgium could reopen non-essential shops ahead of Christmas, top official says
    Brussels police arrest 20 in protests over teen’s death in coronavirus check
    EU to religious leaders: Don’t jeopardize health progress during Christmas
    View more
    Share article:

    Replacing nuclear energy: Engie Electrabel plans four gas plants

    Saturday, 28 November 2020
    © Belga

    Engie Electrabel plans to build four new gas-steam plants, with a total capacity of 2,950 megawatts (mw) by 2025 to cover energy needs in Belgium, L’Echo reported on Saturday.

    This is equivalent to the production of the four nuclear plants at Doel, which will have been closed by then.

    The energy utility recently announced a freeze on investments aimed at extending the lifetime of its nuclear plants. For its part, the federal government has confirmed its intention to do away with nuclear power by 2025. It said it was holding over a final decision until the end of 2021, but for the energy company, this timeline is too long.

    Engie Electrabel, which controls just under 70% of electricity production in Belgium, has thus decided to join the gas production race. Four major projects are on the table and “applications for permits, both federal and regional, have been submitted,” Electrabel Spokeswoman Heleen Smeets told l’Echo.

    The company had already announced preparations to build a big gas plant in Vilvoorde. It wants to set up a second, 800mw, production unit at the BASF base in Antwerp. A large gas plant is also planned for Awirs in Liege Region, while a smaller unit, with a production capacity of 330 mw, is to be constructed at the Amercoeur site in Charleroi.

    “The aim is to obtain the authorisations necessary for the first CRM (capacity remuneration mechanism) by the 1st of October of next year,” Ms Smeets explained. “They have all obtained a positive opinion from Elia for their connection to the high-tension network and the procedure required for the signing of a connection contract is already under way.”

    The four projects could supply most of the 3,900 mw that will need to be generated in Belgium after 2025.

    The Brussels Times