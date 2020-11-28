   
Belgian insurers registered over 330,000 road accidents in 2019
Twitter Facebook
Saturday, 28 November, 2020
Latest News:
Belgian insurers registered over 330,000 road accidents in...
Man fatally shot in Molenbeek-Saint-Jean...
OECD: Pandemic has exposed digital divide between rich...
Replacing nuclear energy: Engie Electrabel plans four gas...
Hydro-alcoholic gels score high on content, low on...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Saturday, 28 November 2020
    Belgian insurers registered over 330,000 road accidents in 2019
    Man fatally shot in Molenbeek-Saint-Jean
    OECD: Pandemic has exposed digital divide between rich and poor
    Replacing nuclear energy: Engie Electrabel plans four gas plants
    Hydro-alcoholic gels score high on content, low on labelling
    Belgium’s cinemas call for help following latest Consultative Committee
    The next pandemic: ‘A question of when, not if,’ says expert
    Fewer than 1,000 coronavirus patients in intensive care
    New: a free personal digital document safe for everyone
    Covid-19: Reactions to the new relaxed regulations
    Belgium reopens shops, extends other measures until mid-January
    Belgium’s Consultative Committee will announce latest measures from 7:00 PM
    Vaccinated people may still have to quarantine, says Steven Van Gucht
    Reports: Belgium to reopen shops from Tuesday
    €300 bonus for health workers gets green light
    Brussels to convert former police headquarters into homeless shelter
    Scottish First Minister wants independence referendum in 2021
    EU subsidy fraud: No cases in Flanders in 2019, say ministers
    What to expect from Belgium’s Consultative Committee today
    New Covid-19 campaign tackles Belgians’ sense of community
    View more
    Share article:

    Belgian insurers registered over 330,000 road accidents in 2019

    Saturday, 28 November 2020
    Credit: Belga

    Belgian insurers registered 331,516 road accidents in 2019, an average daily rate of 908, according to the annual barometer of Assuralia, the professional union of insurance companies.

    These statistics, reported in Sudpresse newspapers on Saturday, cover personal and non-personal accidents, serious accidents and crashes. They could represent a slight underestimate since some less serious accidents are resolved amicably, according to Assuralia Spokesman Wauthier Robyns.

    Still, the number of accidents has decreased since 2010, when 380,000 were registered. The number of vehicles in Belgium has also gone down and is now 5.2 million as against 5.8 million in 2019.

    In 31% of cases, the accidents occurred when one vehicle hit into another that was parked or had stopped. A quarter were caused by a vehicle slamming into the back of the preceding one, while 19% were caused by drivers while vehicles were being manoeuvred.

    Last year, there were 166 accidents requiring insurance companies to pay out more than 500,000 euros.

    The Brussels Times