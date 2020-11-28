   
Former Jihadi transferred to Belgian prison from Turkey
Saturday, 28 November, 2020
Former Jihadi transferred to Belgian prison from Turkey
    Credit: Belga

    Fouad Akrich, a former Jihadist fighter in Syria, has been transferred from Turkey to a prison in Belgium, De Morgen newspaper reported on Saturday.

    The Federal Office of the Public Prosecutor confirmed that Akrich was transferred on Tuesday.

    Early this year, the Moniteur belge (Official Gazette) had published a notice stating that Akrich’s Belgian nationality had been withdrawn following his 2015 sentencing in absentia to five years in prison for belonging to the Sharia4Belgium terror group.

    “I had opposed this conviction and since there is no definitive criminal ruling, the revocation of his nationality was suspended,” said Walter Damen, attorney for Fouad Akrich, who also has Moroccan nationality.

    Mr. Damen said he was able to see his client on Thursday. “He was questioned and his appeal case can begin in early 2021,” he added.

    Fouad Akrich, who was a member of Sharia4Belgium, left Belgium in 2012 for Syria. He was arrested in Turkey close to a year ago, along with his Dutch wife and their three children, who are still in a return centre awaiting their transfer to the Netherlands.

    The Brussels Times