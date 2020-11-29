Coronavirus: Hundreds protest against curfew in Liège
Credit: Belga
Hundreds of protesters demonstrated in Liège on Saturday night against the curfew instituted by the government.
The demonstrators gathered around 9:00 PM at the Place Saint-Lambert before moving through the streets of the city in the direction of the Outremeuse neighbourhood a little before 10:00 PM, expressing their dissatisfaction with the handling of the health crisis with the aid of smoke bombs, firecrackers, slogans and placards.
In a statement to the press just before the start of the gathering, the organisers charged that, “for almost a year now, the authorities have demonstrated that they are ill prepared and lack the will to fight the virus.”