   
Belgium’s Covid Christmas rules: Only one guest can use the toilet
Twitter Facebook
Tuesday, 01 December, 2020
Latest News:
Brussels gives boost to independent shops ahead of...
Belgium won’t get Covid-19 vaccines before mid-January...
Police shut down sex party with 25 attendees...
Flanders will grant premiums to boost solar energy...
Belgium flips to Europe’s 9th lowest Coronavirus infection...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Tuesday, 01 December 2020
    Brussels gives boost to independent shops ahead of holiday shopping season
    Belgium won’t get Covid-19 vaccines before mid-January
    Police shut down sex party with 25 attendees in Brussels
    Flanders will grant premiums to boost solar energy
    Belgium flips to Europe’s 9th lowest Coronavirus infection rate
    Coronavirus: 900 patients in intensive care as Belgium’s figures continue to drop
    ‘A frosty sunrise’ as first snow falls on Belgium
    Belgium’s Covid Christmas rules: Only one guest can use the toilet
    ‘No signals’ that reopening Belgian shops will not happen safely
    Liège Airport will open Covid-19 testing village on Wednesday
    Belgium receives first €2 billion in loans from Commission tomorrow
    Bitcoin price nears record $20,000 high
    Most Brussels museums ready for reopening
    Cheat Sheet: How Belgium can celebrate Coronavirus Christmas
    Brussels to limit access, ban eating and smoking in Grand-Place
    Biden expected to visit Brussels again in early 2021
    ‘Once and for all’: sex work in Brussels remains forbidden
    Multinationals to blame for child labour in cocoa sector, report says
    No legal Covid-19 self-tests available in Europe yet, says Van Gucht
    Moderna pushes speedy EU approval of coronavirus vaccine
    View more
    Share article:

    Belgium’s Covid Christmas rules: Only one guest can use the toilet

    Tuesday, 01 December 2020
    Credit: Pexels

    When inviting some guests to celebrate Christmas in the garden, only one of them is allowed to enter the house to use the toilet, according to Belgium’s Interior Minister Annelies Verlinden.

    Inviting people to celebrate in the garden is allowed, if the group is not bigger than four people, and the distance and hygiene rules are respected. Additionally, direct access to the garden is required, she said, adding that guests are not allowed if they have to pass through the house.

    The only person who is allowed inside is one household’s member’s chosen close contact, with who respecting the distance or hygiene measures is not necessary. The others are not allowed to grab a drink or something to eat, or even to use the bathroom.

    Related News:

     

    “So if you really have to go to the toilet, there will be nothing else to do but return home,” Verlinden’s spokesperson told Het Nieuwsblad.

    “In itself, it does not hurt much if someone wearing a face mask walks from the front door through the house to the garden,” virologist and interfederal Covid-19 spokesperson Steven Van Gucht added.

    However, that is not as self-evident as it seems, he said. “There is a good chance you will stop inside to have a chat. And as soon as you step inside, you run a much greater risk of getting infected, because the air circulation is not the same as outside.”

    Verlinden told Het Laatste Nieuws she understood that a lot of questions were rising about the holidays, but stressed that nothing has changed and that she has not said anything new.

    “The measure of being able to get together with four people outdoors, and everything that entails, has been in place for some time now,” she said.

    Maïthé Chini
    The Brussels Times