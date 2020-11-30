   
‘No signals’ that reopening Belgian shops will not happen safely
Twitter Facebook
Monday, 30 November, 2020
Latest News:
‘No signals’ that reopening Belgian shops will not...
Liège Airport will open Covid-19 testing village on...
Belgium receives first €2 billion in loans from...
Bitcoin price nears record $20,000 high...
Most Brussels museums ready for reopening...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Monday, 30 November 2020
    ‘No signals’ that reopening Belgian shops will not happen safely
    Liège Airport will open Covid-19 testing village on Wednesday
    Belgium receives first €2 billion in loans from Commission tomorrow
    Bitcoin price nears record $20,000 high
    Most Brussels museums ready for reopening
    Cheat Sheet: How Belgium can celebrate Coronavirus Christmas
    Brussels to limit access, ban eating and smoking in Grand-Place
    Biden expected to visit Brussels again in early 2021
    ‘Once and for all’: sex work in Brussels remains forbidden
    Multinationals to blame for child labour in cocoa sector, report says
    No legal Covid-19 self-tests available in Europe yet, says Van Gucht
    Moderna pushes speedy EU approval of coronavirus vaccine
    Belgian activists launch ‘longest climate protest ever’ ahead of EU summit
    Belgium in Brief: The Latest New Coronavirus Rules Updated
    EU auditors: Overfishing in EU waters threat to marine environment
    Crisis Centre urges Belgians to shop online
    Belgian universities allowed partial campus reopening for exams
    Belgium spent €4.3 million on coronavirus drug not recommended by WHO
    Belgium’s coronavirus figures drop further, 906 patients in intensive care
    What are the rules when Belgium’s shops reopen?
    View more
    Share article:

    ‘No signals’ that reopening Belgian shops will not happen safely

    Monday, 30 November 2020
    Credit: Belga

    All Belgian shops will be able to reopen their non-essential shops according to the coronavirus rules on Tuesday, according to the Association of Flemish Cities and Municipalities (VVSG).

    “We do not have any signals that it is not going to work somewhere. Municipalities have – as they have throughout the crisis – done everything in their power to make this work,” VVSG spokesperson Nathalie Debast told the Belga press agency.

    From 1 December, all non-essential shops will be allowed to reopen, the Consultative Committee announced on Friday. Municipalities and cities have worked hard to steer this reopening in the right direction, according to her.

    The reopening has to happen “responsibly,” Prime Minister Alexander De Croo announced during Friday’s press conference, adding that ‘fun-shopping’ will not be allowed.

    Related News:

     

    People have to shop alone and can only stay in a shop for a maximum of 30 minutes. The basic rules about social distancing and hygiene have to be respected at all times.

    Additionally, like during the first lockdown in March, cities and municipalities, ill also have to guarantee safety in the shopping streets, together with traders and shopkeepers.

    “We have a lot of contacts with the municipalities, and we feel that everyone has been preparing since Friday and getting ready to ensure that those shops can open safely and well,” VVSG chair Wim Dries told VRT news on Monday evening.

    “They are also looking at how they can place signage, fences and other tools,” he said, adding that crowd control is also important.

    “It can be done physically, via counting systems, but also with smart cameras or mobile phone tories said. “As you can see, they are looking for ways to measure the crowd, because that is important in order to intervene if things get too busy.”

    Maïthé Chini
    The Brussels Times