   
Hairdressers set up shop on city streets to press reopening demands
Twitter Facebook
Saturday, 05 December, 2020
Latest News:
Hairdressers set up shop on city streets to...
Historic Michael Jordan jersey sells for record 264,000...
Coronavirus deaths drive Belgium’s mortality figures upward...
Coronavirus: Police issue 165 curfew tickets per day...
Coronavirus costs schools over 50 euros extra per...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Saturday, 05 December 2020
    Hairdressers set up shop on city streets to press reopening demands
    Historic Michael Jordan jersey sells for record 264,000 euros
    Coronavirus deaths drive Belgium’s mortality figures upward
    Coronavirus: Police issue 165 curfew tickets per day
    Coronavirus costs schools over 50 euros extra per child
    The mind of József Szájer
    Rare infectious disease on the rise among children due to COVID-19
    Moody downgrades Flanders and Wallonia amidst Coronavirus economic impact
    Belgium announces troop withdrawal from Afghanistan in 2021
    Programme has €800,000 for insects-as-food projects
    Muslim Executive responds to accusations of espionage
    Belgian companies circumvent arms embargo to Turkey
    Covid-19: More than six million tests have been carried out
    Language website sees boom in visitors during lockdown
    Covid epidemic has hit numbers involved in volunteer sector
    Belgium now has 5th lowest coronavirus infection rate in Europe
    Brussels’ kilometre tax plan faces criticism from Flanders and Wallonia
    Brussels launches colour-coded tool to limit crowding in Rue Neuve
    Supermarkets will adapt opening hours during Christmas holidays
    Basic-Fit called out for charging members despite coronavirus lockdown
    View more
    Share article:

    Hairdressers set up shop on city streets to press reopening demands

    Saturday, 05 December 2020
    © Belga

    Belgian hairdressers took to city streets on Saturday to press the authorities to allow them to reopen their shops by the 14th of December.

    According to the Coiffure.org professional federation, about 400 barbers took part in the symbolic action at 12.15 p.m. on Saturday, setting up their equipment in the street and clipping the hair of a mannequin or someone from their bubble.

    This was their way of expressing dissatisfaction at the measures taken by the authorities to curb the spread of the novel Coronavirus (COVID-19), and their dismay at their financial situation, which has continued to worsen since the start of the crisis in March.

    “Some did not dare take part in the operation because municipal authorities indicated that fines could be imposed,” Coiffure.org said. “But we are all determined to obtain the reopening of our salons and financial aid to offset our losses.”

    According to a survey conducted by the federation among 1,840 barbers, 74% felt the crisis threatened their ability to continue their activities. In Flanders and Wallonia, support measures seemed insufficient to cover their fixed expenses, while in Brussels they were still stalled.

    No fewer than 81% of respondents said they had been approached by clients asking them to cut their hair secretly, in all illegality.

    The Brussels Times